12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Yorkshire
Published: 3:49 PM February 25, 2021
- Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe
We feel a little sorry for the daffodil. It’s such a hardy plant that it has become ubiquitous among our local parks and town centres, in the countryside, the seas of yellow are quite as dramatic as a field of rapeseed nor are they as iconic to the British landscape as a field of buttercups would be.
However, there are some stunning displays of daffodils across the county, Castle Howard and Clifford Tower to name a few.
After the fleeting appearances of snowdrops and bluebells we tend to take the daffodil for granted, but as these images show, they are every bit as beautiful.
Send us your Yorkshire daffodil photos at photos@yorkshirelife.co.uk
