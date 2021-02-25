12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Yorkshire

Published: 3:49 PM February 25, 2021

We feel a little sorry for the daffodil. It’s such a hardy plant that it has become ubiquitous among our local parks and town centres, in the countryside, the seas of yellow are quite as dramatic as a field of rapeseed nor are they as iconic to the British landscape as a field of buttercups would be.

However, there are some stunning displays of daffodils across the county, Castle Howard and Clifford Tower to name a few.

After the fleeting appearances of snowdrops and bluebells we tend to take the daffodil for granted, but as these images show, they are every bit as beautiful.

Send us your Yorkshire daffodil photos at photos@yorkshirelife.co.uk

Knaresborough castle - Credit: Neil Bland

Castle Howard in Spring - Credit: Nick Fletcher

Arrival of Spring, Brompton-by-Sawdon - Credit: John Holtby

Clifford Tower daffodils - Credit: Emma Dodsworth

Daffodils at Constable Burton Hall with the Coach House in the background - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Daffodils at Museum Gardens, York - Credit: Christine Sykes

Daffodils at Thorp Perrow Arboretum - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

Daffodils in Helmsley - Credit: Denis Owens

Helmsley daffodils - Credit: Ron Hindhaugh

Staithes - Credit: Neil Bland

Mount Grace Priory in Springtime - Credit: Derek Proctor

Pen-y-Ghent - Credit: David Reynolds



