Published: 8:13 PM July 13, 2021

Savour art and nature either indoors or outdoors.

Celebrate Yorkshire talent at The Hepworth

The Hepworth Wakefield is a brilliant gallery and museum named after the wonderful Wakefield-born Barbara Hepworth. The gardens are also beautiful, designed by internationally acclaimed garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith.

hepworthwakefield.org

Walk the sculpture trail at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

One of the most famous Yorkshire art spectacles, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park makes for a fantastic day out and offers both art and nature in abundance.

ysp.org.uk

Calm the senses at Yorkshire Lavender

A thing of complete beauty, Yorkshire Lavender is well worth a stop by for a walk, stop in the tearoom and to learn all about the calming botanical.

yorkshirelavender.com

Take in the unique Hockney works at Salts Mill

Set in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Saltaire, Salts Mill houses the largest collection of David Hockney's art, in the world.

saltsmill.org.uk

Relive a golden age

Artist Charles Pears was born in Pontefract and created vibrant rail travel posters - an exhibition shows his work for the first time in his home town at Pontefract Museum.

Experiencewakefield.co.uk