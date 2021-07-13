Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
5 Galleries and Gardens to visit in Yorkshire this summer

Bethan Andrews

Published: 8:13 PM July 13, 2021   
Hepworth Wakefield's stunning gardens 

Hepworth Wakefield's stunning gardens - Credit: HepworthWakefield

Savour art and nature either indoors or outdoors.

Celebrate Yorkshire talent at The Hepworth 
The Hepworth Wakefield is a brilliant gallery and museum named after the wonderful Wakefield-born Barbara Hepworth. The gardens are also beautiful, designed by internationally acclaimed garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith.  
hepworthwakefield.org 

Walk the sculpture trail at Yorkshire Sculpture Park  
One of the most famous Yorkshire art spectacles, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park makes for a fantastic day out and offers both art and nature in abundance.  
ysp.org.uk 

Calm the senses at Yorkshire Lavender  
A thing of complete beauty, Yorkshire Lavender is well worth a stop by for a walk, stop in the tearoom and to learn all about the calming botanical.  
yorkshirelavender.com 

Take in the unique Hockney works at Salts Mill 
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Saltaire, Salts Mill houses the largest collection of David Hockney's art, in the world.  
saltsmill.org.uk 

Relive a golden age 
Artist Charles Pears was born in Pontefract and created vibrant rail travel posters - an exhibition shows his work for the first time in his home town at Pontefract Museum. 
Experiencewakefield.co.uk 

