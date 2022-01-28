7 fab places to dine out during Exmoor Food Fest

Beautiful dishes like this from Thomas Carr will be the centrepiece of Exmoor Food Fest. - Credit: Thomas Carr

The Exmoor Food Fest returns in February 2022 after a Covid-enforced break to celebrate the region’s best hospitality, the greatest chefs, their teams and their outstanding food

After what has been a very difficult two years for the hospitality sector, it is time to enjoy eating out once more, in the knowledge that we are supporting family-run businesses who are doing their best to provide excellent food experiences in difficult circumstances.

North Devon has its fair share of outstanding chefs who are keen supporters of keeping food miles down, source as much produce as possible locally and support the local community.

The Exmoor Food Fest launched in 2015 as an industry-driven initiative, organised by Elke Koessling Winzer who runs Exmoor4all, the region’s largest online platform celebrating Exmoor.

Since 2015, chefs across the region have been keen to showcase their food and, just as importantly, offer an incentive to locals and visitors alike to explore new pubs and restaurants and perhaps check out new dishes. Special menu deals, tasting menus and guest chef dinners continue to excite long-time fans of the Exmoor Food Fest and entice people to plan the four weeks of February around the food fest offers.

The Exmoor Food Fest runs throughout February and is entirely restaurant based. The website has all the latest updates of participating restaurants and events.

Superb dishes will be on the festival menu from the Pyne Arms. - Credit: Pyne Arms

Perfect start at the Pyne Arms

In 2022, the Exmoor Food Fest will kick off with a guest chef dinner at the Pyne Arms in East Down. Chef/patron Ellis Pannell will be joined in the kitchen by other top chefs, amongst them Paul Becouarn of Bib Gourmand Ilfracombe restaurant The Antidote.

The award-winning Pyne Arms have been a regular participant in the Exmoor Food Fest for years. From Devon Life Pub of the Year in 2017 to entering the list of the Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK, Ellis and Amie Pannell’s work at the Pyne Arms is being recognised.

“Our emphasis is on providing locally sourced food with a modern twist with everything from a Sunday roast to speciality on the menu”, explains Ellis. “We use, wherever possible, the finest local produce available, giving our guests a dish which is both traceable and fresh, but most importantly, tasty!”

The Combe Brewing Company's beautiful labels were designed by Ilfracombe-based designer Karen French. - Credit: Combe Brewing Company

Brewing up fresh support

A new business on the Exmoor Food Fest trail is the Combe Brewing Company - a small producer of real ales based in Ilfracombe.

The micro-brewery has only recently been established, but its traditional craft ales are already available in many participating restaurants in North Devon for people to try. The current range includes an Amber, Blonde, Red and Dark Beer. An IPA is due to be released before Summer 2022.

“Where possible, we use as many local suppliers as possible and form alliances with other local businesses”, says Michelle Goldsmith from the brewery. “Keeping the focus on North Devon and all the abundance and beauty that it holds is one of our main business goals.”

The brewery’s beautiful labels were designed by Ilfracombe-based designer Karen French.

The beers produced by the Combe Brewing Company are a reflection of the wonderful North Devon/Exmoor region and all it has to offer.

Inspirational Ilfracombe

Ilfracombe is going to be a foodie hub during the 2022 Exmoor Food Fest, with at least three restaurants offering special menus and events during February.

Thomas Carr, centre, and his team will be hosting diners during Exmoor Food Fest. - Credit: Thomas Carr

Michelin-starred Thomas Carr has been a supporter of the Exmoor Food Fest since its first launch dinner at the Combe Restaurant in Minehead in 2015.

Having opened in September 2020, his restaurant 1873 quickly gained recognition from Michelin when they tweeted about the “delicious dishes” following a visit only a few weeks after opening.

The restaurant is located in Ilfracombe’s former Victorian police station and has bags of character and despite the building’s history it is now a lovely place for a romantic evening or a relaxed meal with friends where you will be well looked after by their friendly front of house team.

Paul Becouarn of Bib Gourmand Ilfracombe restaurant The Antidote will be cooking as part of the festival. - Credit: The Antidote

The Antidote Restaurant in Ilfracombe is an Exmoor Food Fest newcomer. The restaurant was first awarded a Bib Gourmand by Michelin in 2019. Chef Paul Becouarn offers modern British food, hand-selected wines and a sophisticated place to enjoy this dining experience with friends.

During the 2022 Exmoor Food Fest, Thomas Carr and Paul Becouarn will join forces once again for a special dining event at the Antidote.

The Carlton's venison with parsnip puree, braised cabbage and mini herbed roasties, juniper red wine jus. - Credit: The Carlton

The Carlton in Ilfracombe, a charmingly spacious converted Victorian hotel, updated for 21st century convenience, calls itself a “hotel with provenance” - the suppliers’ list is proof of how important local ingredients are for the kitchen team: Free-range eggs, locally caught fish, locally reared meat, seasonal vegetables and ingredients all feature heavily on the menu.

Carpaccio by La Petite Bouchée. - Credit: Faydit Photography

Return of two favourites

Another Exmoor Food Fest favourite returns this year. La Petite Bouchée, a multi-award winning French Brasserie located in rural heartlands of North Devon, will once again open its doors to Exmoor Food Fest fans.

The name means “small mouthful” in French, but there is nothing small about La Petite Bouchée: “Our flavours are big and bold, and all of our ingredients are sourced within 12 miles of the restaurant or homegrown”, says chef/patron Anita-Clare Field.

The small restaurant is a hidden gem, tucked away in Witheridge near Tiverton, offering a unique dining experience where zero waste is one of the leading principles. “It means that we only ever buy what we need in the restaurant”, explains Anita-Clare. “If there are any leftovers they are neatly packaged in a box for you if you wish to take them away.”

The Kings Arms in Georgeham is a traditional village family-run pub bursting with character. - Credit: The Kings Arms

The Kings Arms in Georgeham are another favourite to return in 2022. Known for its dramatic cliffs, wild seas and sandy beaches at Woolacombe, Saunton Sands and Croyde Bay, North Devon is where Exmoor meets the sea.

Only a short drive from these stunningly beautiful beaches you will find the picture postcard village of Georgeham, which is home to the Kings Arms, a traditional village family-run pub bursting with character.

Exposed beams, a roaring log burner and comfy sofas create a warm and welcoming space to while away the hours. Proudly working alongside the finest suppliers the West Country has to offer, the menu reflects the changing seasons to offer a menu of modern British classics with a contemporary twist.