5 delicious places for mocktails in Exeter

We reveal the best places to go for drinks in Exeter if you're taking part in Dry January.

As January rolls round again, Alcohol Change UK are encouraging people to give up alcohol for 31 days as part of their awareness campaign. Not only is it a great way to save money after Christmas and New Year, but many participants have noticed an increase in their energy levels and improved sleep patterns.

Whatever your reasons for sticking away from the alcoholic beverages during an evening out, it doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to water or juice. There are plenty of places around that cater for everyone, including the designated driver. If you are heading out with friends or family in Exeter, these are the five best places to visit for delicious mocktails and other drinks.

Artigiano

High Street

With locations in Exeter and London, our first venue is a " coffee provider by day and a vibrant, trendy wine bar by night". So whilst you can sip smoothies during a shopping excursion, you can also return in the evening for a catch up with friends over colourful cocktails. Their menu includes several tasty options and we love the sound of the Rosemarie's Garden: fresh rosemary, pineapple juice, agave. grapefruit juice, lemon juice, orange bitters, and egg white.

Coolings

Gandy Street

It doesn't get more atmospheric than Coolings with their 'licence to chill' when you head out for a night on the town. They are open open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and drinks so there is something for every occasion. The Cellar Bar is where you should head for drinks as the venue is hidden in the depths of the old Exeter passages. All of their mocktails, other beverages, and food can be ordered for delivery too and enjoyed from the comfort of home.

Lloyds Lounge

Catherine Street

For more than a decade now, Lloyds has been the place to go for a warm welcome and chill environment in Exeter. The Café Lounge Bar offers breakfast, lunch, and coffee until 3pm, then transforms into a fun bar at night with small plates available for snacking whilst you catch up with friends. They have some great mocktails with names like Cranberry Caboose and Grapefruit Gunner to choose from.

The Monkey Suit

Sidwell Street

This comfy bar has a lot to offer with a great list of wines, spirits, beers, and cocktails. As well as your classic drinks, you'll be able to find some more unusual options all made with high quality ingredients. This is a trendy place to head with family or friends and will be sure to impress even if you are the designated driver of the evening.

The Terrace

Higher Market, Queen Street

There is much to be enjoyed at our final venue which is home to all manner of gins, wines, and even a signature cocktail tree. Their menu is always changing with seasonal additions that will make your mouth water. The mocktail and alcohol-free menu has some great additions including the enticing Gaueko with lime juice, orange, blackcurrant jam, vanilla, and gingerbread.

