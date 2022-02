All four Michelin-starred Devon restaurants have retained their star in the new 2022 guide, it has been revealed.

The four were once again named in the fine dining guide for 2022 – meaning Devon is home to one of the largest collection of Michelin-starred restaurants outside London.

The four Devon restaurants to be re-confirmed as holding a Michelin star are:

The Elephant at Torquay

Lympstone Manor at Lympstone

The Masons Arms at Knowstone

Thomas Carr 1873 at Ilfracombe

The Elephant owner Simon Hulstone was praised for “always looking for new ways to push things forward". - Credit: Matt Austin

Praising The Elephant owner Simon Hulstone for “always looking for new ways to push things forward at his bright, laid-back restaurant,” the Michelin judges added: “Interesting dishes are led by the season’s top produce and accompaniments are designed to really enhance each main ingredient.

“Simon champions both local ingredients – including those grown and reared on their 96-acre farm – and prime Norwegian seafood, so you’ll find Devon crab and sensationally flavoured Ruby Red beef rubbing shoulders with the likes of Skrei cod. The tasting menu demonstrates the breadth of his skill.”

On Lympstone Manor, the Michelin judges said: “It’s a luxurious place, owned by local chef Michael Caines, and the service is smooth, warm and friendly. The airy Berry Head room offers views over the headland and is a great place for lunch, while the Powderham room is perfect for the evening with its intimate booths.

“Cooking is sophisticated, well-balanced and boldly flavoured – and while the dishes have classical undertones, presentation remains modern and elaborate. The eight-course ‘Signature’ tasting menu demonstrates the team’s abilities and there’s an ‘Estuary’ option available for pescatarians.”

Mark Dodson was complimented for producing the finest local produce to full effect. - Credit: Tarkatography

Judges said of The Masons Arms: “Husband and wife Mark and Sarah Dodson run this pretty thatched pub in a secluded little village. Have a drink in the cosy beamed bar or lounge then dine beneath a Grecian ceiling mural in the bright rear dining room, where the views over Exmoor’s rolling hills are fantastic.

“The food is more sophisticated than you’d expect to find in a pub, with a concise seasonal menu of attractively presented dishes firmly rooted in British and French classics. Cooking is refined and flavours are pronounced and assured; Mark has plenty of experience and employs the finest local produce to full effect. Service is charming and attentive and a perfect match for the food.”

Dishes like this seabass helped Thomas Carr to retain his Michelin star. - Credit: Thomas Carr 1873

Commenting on Thomas Carr 1873, the Michelin Guide states: “Thomas Carr is a skilful and experienced chef who understands his guests and the area well. Local fish is his forte and he serves it in a multitude of different ways, carefully selecting the accompaniments to enhance rather than dominate the star ingredient of each dish.

“The well-judged, perfectly balanced menu reflects both the region and the seasons: you might find mackerel, monkfish or bass alongside juicy Creedy Carver duck, with some playful desserts to follow."

Another Devon eaterie to be celebrating is Dartmouth's Andria, which has been awarded a new Bib Gourmand by Michelin in its new lists for 2022. The Bib Gourmand, one rung down from a Michelin star, is still considered to be a hallmark of true dining excellence.

The Michelin judges said of Andria: “Born in Paris, raised on Italian home cooking and trained in the UK, head chef Luca offers an original selection of modern European small plates at this delightful modern bistro. Ingredients from Brixham and Torbay take centre stage; the crab and the Brussels sprouts are must-tries.”