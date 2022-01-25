The Star Inn, Harome - the thatched country pub suffered a devastating fire last year - but owner Andrew Pern is determined it will rise from the ashes - Credit: baileycooper.co.uk

The Star Inn, Harome has triumphed in the UK’s Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards despite a disastrous fire last year.

The Michelin-starred pub/restaurant achieved third place in the acclaimed list of the UK's go-to places offering great food, service and ambience.

Judges praised owner and chef Andrew Pern's long-standing commitment to local produce and his ‘playful but refined cooking’.

Brilliant news !! 3rd place in ⁦@Top50Gastropubs⁩ with ⁦@EstrellaDammUK⁩ ⁦@Taylors⁩ ⁦@YorkshireTea⁩ ⁦@bibendumwine⁩ helping proceedings!! Thank you Team Harome….it’s been an eventful year! Imagine if we’d been open 12 months 😂🏆👍👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/S4pi6v5tKF — The Star at Harome (@TheStaratHarome) January 24, 2022

Awarding the accolade, they added, ‘Sadly, just before the list was announced, the Star Inn suffered a catastrophic fire and is currently out of commission. However, Pern has vowed the business will rise from the ashes shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for its reopening’.

The Angel at Hetton - chef Michael Wignall and his team were number four in the Top 50 gastropub awards - Credit: Angel at Hetton

Coming in to the awards' top ten at four was Michael Wignall’s, The Angel at Hetton, near Skipton, which the chef runs with his wife Johanna. It also holds a Michelin star and ‘offers pub food reimagined in a cosy environment that looks out across stunning landscapes.’

James Mackenzie (c) Tim Green - Credit: Archant

Yorkshire's six gastropubs also included at 23, James and Kate Mackenzie’s Michelin-starred Pipe & Glass at Dalton near Beverley in East Yorkshire.

‘It is one of the largest gastropubs on the list and is surrounded by idyllic Yorkshire countryside – providing James’s kitchen with some of the UK’s finest produce. James’ and fellow Yorkshire chef Andrew Pern’s Two Chefs ale is on draft and is the main flavour in the pub’s hearty gravies,’ explain judges.

The Moorcock near Sowerby Bridge was number14 in the awards - Credit: n/a

At number 30 on the list, jumping up ten places on last year, was the Moorcock Inn on the Norland Moor, Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, ‘a cracking venue you should not miss.’ The remote pub offers an ever-evolving seasonal menu alongside views over West Yorkshire’s Ryburn Valley and is an ‘all-round charmer of a gastropub’, say judges.

They add, ‘The modestly self-proclaimed ‘cosy’ pub champions traditional homesteading techniques, cooking over fire and the sourcing of high-quality local, seasonal and wild ingredients and purchases whole animals from a select few local small holdings that mostly work with the Rare Breed Survival Trust for its menu.’

Shibden Mill Inn - Credit: Archant

Head chef, Will Webster and his team at Shibden Mill Inn were next at 31 on the list. The pub is riding high thanks to quality ingredients, imaginative dishes and chefs, ‘have carefully curated nine (yes, nine) menus to choose from, including breakfast, Sunday lunch, afternoon tea, à la carte and tasting.’

Its location is a head-turner too – the location also offers stunning picture-postcard views of West Yorkshire and the Shibden Estate is where Anne Lister – aka Gentleman Jack – once resided, and where the BBC series was filmed.

Coming in at number 41, is The Hovingham Inn restored by hospitality duo Richard and Lindsey Johns.

The quintessential North Yorkshire village pub is now a gastro haven, ‘The Johns continue to renovate the pub, but have so far created a venue that is warm and welcoming, as well as being the perfect setting for one of the best culinary experiences a diner can have in the region,’ said judges.