Published: 7:00 PM April 23, 2021

The Fish House

Overlooking the UK’s most famous surf beach, The Fish House on Fistral Beach offers freshly caught seafood from Cornish crab sandwiches or sea bass salads for lunch or a seafood sharing board for evening dinner. The restaurant is open now for outdoor eating and will be taking table bookings from May 17 with bookings filling up fast.

Food served up at Prawn on the Lawn - Credit: Prawn on the Lawn

Prawn on the Lawn

Described as the ‘crown jewel’ of Padstow, this trendy eatery features clever dishes of fresh seafood and creative fishy tapas dishes. From the outside it appears to be a traditional fishmonger, but on the inside you’ll find a modern and industrial interior with metro-tiled walls and multi-filament light bulbs hanging from the ceiling. Dining is available in its giant marquee until indoor tables open.

Try the shellfish which is cooked on a charcoal grill by owner Rick Toogood.

The Rum and Crab Shack

Calling all crab and rum lovers! This quirky bar-come-restaurant overlooks the bustling harbour of St Ives and there’s plenty of tasty Cornish crab in the kitchen and rum behind the bar. From Rum Shack gumbo and lobster macaroni, to moules mariniere and mackerel wraps, there is plenty on the menu to satisfy any seafood fan. There’s also a vegan menu for plant-based guests.

The Tolcarne Inn - Credit: Ben Tunnicliffe

The Tolcarne Inn

The Tolcarne Inn is the home of one of Cornwall’s best chefs. Ben Tunnicliffe is at the helm of a carefully selected menu that features Fowey mussels for lunch and ray fillet for dinner with Porthilly oysters available all day.

This beautiful 300-year-old building in Newlyn is currently open for take away on the terrace until full dining is allowed. The pub is also dog-friendly.

The Seafood Restaurant

Rick Stein’s Seafood Restaurant in Padstow remains one of Cornwall’s favourite seafood eateries. Sitting near the picturesque harbour, the restaurant has been serving up local seafood since Rick Stein and then wife Jill opened it in 1975.

Its outside terrace menu that features Padstow lobster, and St Enodoc Asparagus, wild sea bass and langoustines.

The Seafood Restaurant, Padstow - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

The Harbour Fish and Grill

The Harbour Fish and Grill, Newquay is a beautiful cliffside restaurant with stunning views across Newquay harbour and an exquisite seafood menu designed by award-winning executive Chef Aaron Janes. Expect fresh seafood including scallops and Cornish crab.

If you’re lucky enough to grab a window seat, you can watch the boats sail and watch out for the seals that regularly visit.

Outlaws New Road

Outlaw’s New Road sits at the top of Port Isaac overlooking the Cornish ocean. Michelin-starred chef Nathan Outlaw serves freshly caught seafood in its set seafood menu at £80 a head. Dishes include Port Isaac Lobster Tart and St. Enodoc Asparagus smothered in Port Isaac Crab Sauce.

Vegetarian meals can be created in advance – and once it opens on May 18 – you can book 90 days in advance!

Nathan Outlaw - Credit: outlaws.co.uk

The Cove Maenporth

Now owned by Michelin-starred Michael Caines, The Cove is new for 2021. Tucked away in a Cornish cove, overlooking Maenporth beach in Falmouth, it is a world away from the busy university town. The menu includes – roast Cornish cod and scallop cerviche, and there is no extra charge for the sunset.

Michael Caines at The Cove, Maenporth - Credit: www.simonburtphotography.com

Porthminster Cafe

With one of the most stunning views, this beach café - which has its own seafood cookbook, specialises in Asian and Mediterranean seafood and you can expect dishes such as Newlyn market fish and chips, crispy fried squid with an Asian salad and Cornish mussels. Once Covid restrictions are lifted you can choose between eating indoors or on their terrace.

