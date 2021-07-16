Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Devon
- Credit: Maria Bortolotto, Pexels
Devon is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.
Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless brunch across Devon.
Please continue to follow guidelines and social distancing restrictions where applicable. We recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.
Plymouth
Turtle Bay, St Andrews Cross
Price: £28.50pp
When: Everyday until 3pm (5pm on Sundays). 2 hour limit.
Most Read
- 1 An illustrated guide to the ‘prettiest village in England’
- 2 Win a picnic hamper from Booths
- 3 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 4 Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey
- 5 Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear
- 6 WIN £500 worth of preloved designer clothes
- 7 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 8 Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge
- 9 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
- 10 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
Enjoy a dish from the brunch menu varying from curry goat hash to vegan yardbird. Wash it all down with unlimited bottomless cocktails, prosecco, or draught red stripe.
They also have a venue in Exeter with the same deals and prices to enjoy.
Slug and Lettuce, Berkley Square
Price: £28pp
When: Everyday 12-4pm. 2 hour limit.
Enjoy a great variety of both food and drink at this bottomless brunch which includes cocktails. The meals on offer include vegan and veggie options too.
Bella Italia, Barbican Leisure Park
Price: £27.99pp
When: Friday - Sunday, 11:30am -5pm. 90 minute limit.
Enjoy a two course meal and unlimited prosecco at this national chain Italian. Feeling something a bit unusual? You can also book for bottomless pizza for £12 and add unlimited prosecco for another £12. This alternative offer is available Monday -Thursday, 11.30am-7pm.
They too have an Exeter branch.
Bonne Santé, The Barbican
Price: £24-£30pp (day dependant)
When: Everyday 12-4pm. 90 minute limit.
Pick one brunch item or a main for an extra £5 and relax with continuous drinks ranging from gin to vodka, and beer to sparkling wine.
Exeter
Absurd Bird, Queen Street
Price: £35pp
When: Weekends, 12-5:30pm. 90 minute limit
Choose from Long Islands, bubbly, or beer to go with you delicious two courses. Still hungry? Add another course for just £4.95.
Pink Moon Café, Queen Street
Price: £35pp
When: Every Saturday at 2pm and 4.15pm. 90 minute limit.
Just down the road from Absurd Bird is another great brunch location where the booze is flowing. Enjoy a generous serving of brunch and unlimited prosecco.
Torquay
Las Iguanas, Abbey Sands
Price: Bottomless £29.95pp, Bottomless Cocktails £34.95pp
When: Everyday from 11am, Bottomless Cocktails Thursdays - Saturdays. 90 minute limit.
Enjoy some incredible Mexican, Brazilian, and Latin American food at this great bar and restaurant and wash it all down with vibrant cocktails on tap.
Revolution, Winter Gardens
Price: Varies
When: Thursday-Sunday, 11am-4pm. 90 minute limit
Revs has a great selection of food and drink to choose from for your bottomless brunch. If you're really celebrating, you can upgrade in several ways including to unlimited pornstar martinis.