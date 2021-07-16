Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Devon

Published: 2:33 PM July 16, 2021

A bottomless brunch is a great treat out once in a while - Credit: Maria Bortolotto, Pexels

Devon is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.

Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless brunch across Devon.

Please continue to follow guidelines and social distancing restrictions where applicable. We recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.

Plymouth

Turtle Bay, St Andrews Cross

Price: £28.50pp

When: Everyday until 3pm (5pm on Sundays). 2 hour limit.

Enjoy a dish from the brunch menu varying from curry goat hash to vegan yardbird. Wash it all down with unlimited bottomless cocktails, prosecco, or draught red stripe.

They also have a venue in Exeter with the same deals and prices to enjoy.

Book now

Slug and Lettuce, Berkley Square

Price: £28pp

When: Everyday 12-4pm. 2 hour limit.

Enjoy a great variety of both food and drink at this bottomless brunch which includes cocktails. The meals on offer include vegan and veggie options too.

Book now

Bella Italia, Barbican Leisure Park

Price: £27.99pp

When: Friday - Sunday, 11:30am -5pm. 90 minute limit.

Enjoy a two course meal and unlimited prosecco at this national chain Italian. Feeling something a bit unusual? You can also book for bottomless pizza for £12 and add unlimited prosecco for another £12. This alternative offer is available Monday -Thursday, 11.30am-7pm.

They too have an Exeter branch.

Book now

Bonne Santé, The Barbican

Price: £24-£30pp (day dependant)

When: Everyday 12-4pm. 90 minute limit.

Pick one brunch item or a main for an extra £5 and relax with continuous drinks ranging from gin to vodka, and beer to sparkling wine.

Book now

Exeter

Absurd Bird, Queen Street

Price: £35pp

When: Weekends, 12-5:30pm. 90 minute limit

Choose from Long Islands, bubbly, or beer to go with you delicious two courses. Still hungry? Add another course for just £4.95.

Book now

Pink Moon Café, Queen Street

Price: £35pp

When: Every Saturday at 2pm and 4.15pm. 90 minute limit.

Just down the road from Absurd Bird is another great brunch location where the booze is flowing. Enjoy a generous serving of brunch and unlimited prosecco.

Book now

Torquay

Las Iguanas, Abbey Sands

Price: Bottomless £29.95pp, Bottomless Cocktails £34.95pp

When: Everyday from 11am, Bottomless Cocktails Thursdays - Saturdays. 90 minute limit.

Enjoy some incredible Mexican, Brazilian, and Latin American food at this great bar and restaurant and wash it all down with vibrant cocktails on tap.

Book now

Revolution, Winter Gardens

Price: Varies

When: Thursday-Sunday, 11am-4pm. 90 minute limit

Revs has a great selection of food and drink to choose from for your bottomless brunch. If you're really celebrating, you can upgrade in several ways including to unlimited pornstar martinis.

Book now