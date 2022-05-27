Celebrate the jubilee with Hustle & Co in Harrogate
- Credit: Hustle & Co
Get ready to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with Hustle & Co in Harrogate
Hustle & Co have got some fab sharer boards, available from this weekend May 28, all the way through to Sunday, June 5.
As always, with nothing added but passion and goodness, everything at Hustle & Co is lovingly handcrafted. Choose either their Yorkshire board, featuring all the yummies such as pork and sage rolls with spiced and smoked brown sauce, Harrogate Blue Bon-bons, scotch egg, and other treats. Or why not opt for the Yorkshire Veggie board - a cheese lover's dream.
For the perfect pair order a chilled glass of Pimm's or Aperol Spritz, a lime, strawberry and elderflower muddle. In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee why not try the ‘Jubileeny’ featuring Her majesty’s favourite vermouth, Dubonnet with prosecco - seriously you need to try this, it’s fabulous!
Take a seat in the beautiful setting indoors or if the sun is shining choose between sitting out at the front for a spot of people watching or catch the sun on the terrace.
The team down at Hustle & Co have got it all going on from this weekend until next and all across the Bank Holiday, make sure you pay them a visit…
To book or connect, visit hustleandcocafe.co.uk or check out their Instagram @hustleandcocafe