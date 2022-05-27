Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Celebrate the jubilee with Hustle & Co in Harrogate

Beth Windsor

Published: 12:15 PM May 27, 2022
red coloured cocktails

Sip on some specially designed cocktails to celebrate the jubilee - Credit: Hustle & Co

Get ready to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with Hustle & Co in Harrogate 

Hustle & Co have got some fab sharer boards, available from this weekend May 28, all the way through to Sunday, June 5. 


scotch eggs

Everything at Hustle & Co is handmade on site - Credit: Hustle & Co

As always, with nothing added but passion and goodness, everything at Hustle & Co is lovingly handcrafted. Choose either their Yorkshire board, featuring all the yummies such as pork and sage rolls with spiced and smoked brown sauce, Harrogate Blue Bon-bons, scotch egg, and other treats. Or why not opt for the Yorkshire Veggie board - a cheese lover's dream. 


sharing boards of savoury food

Enjoy sharing snacks in the sun as you celebrate the jubilee this bank holiday - Credit: Hustle & Co

For the perfect pair order a chilled glass of Pimm's or Aperol Spritz, a lime, strawberry and elderflower muddle. In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee why not try the ‘Jubileeny’ featuring Her majesty’s favourite vermouth, Dubonnet with prosecco - seriously you need to try this, it’s fabulous! 

meringue nests filled with strawberries and cream

Tuck into some sweet treats - Credit: Hustle & Co

Take a seat in the beautiful setting indoors or if the sun is shining choose between sitting out at the front for a spot of people watching or catch the sun on the terrace. 

The team down at Hustle & Co have got it all going on from this weekend until next and all across the Bank Holiday, make sure you pay them a visit… 

  To book or connect, visit hustleandcocafe.co.uk or check out their Instagram @hustleandcocafe

Yorkshire Life
Food Reviews
Food and Drink
Yorkshire

