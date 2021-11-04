Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Kent 2021
- Credit: Shepherd Neame
Take the pressure off this Christmas by having a delicious Christmas Dinner at one of these fabulous locations in Kent.
The Bell Hotel, Sandwich
Enjoy a Christmas feast in this beautiful historic hotel that dates back to Tudor times. The menu boasts a fabulous array of tasty options for both meat-eaters and vegetarians/vegans.
You can also choose from the more traditional options or opt for something a little more out of the ordinary for a culinary experience like no other! Explore the full menu at the Bell Hotel here.
Where: The Bell Hotel, The Quay, Sandwich, Kent CT13 9EF
Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)
Booking information: www.bellhotelsandwich.co.uk/book-a-table
The Millers Arms, Canterbury
The Millers Arms is one of Canterbury's highest-rated pub hotels and its stylish interior complete with a cosy inglenook fireplace makes for a great spot to tuck into a delicious Christmas dinner. Explore the full Christmas lunch menu here.
Where: Millers Arms, 2 Mill Lane, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AW
Most Read
- 1 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 2 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 3 Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley
- 4 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021
- 5 12 best Devon Christmas markets for 2021
- 6 Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 7 Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!
- 8 Million-pound property club: the most expensive places to live in Cornwall
- 9 Win dinner and overnight stay at a luxury hotel
- 10 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021
Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)
Booking information: www.millerscanterbury.co.uk/book-a-table
The Five Bells Inn, East Brabourne
Set in the rolling hills of the North Downs, The Five Bells Inn is a quintessentially English country pub housed in a stunning 16th century Inn. Guests are required to pre-order menu choices so get perusing that menu and lock down your tasty Christmas dinner. Explore the full menu here.
Where: Five Bells Inn, The St, East Brabourne, Ashford, Kent TN25 5LP
Pricing: 6 courses for £90pp (£50pp deposit, non-refundable after 1st Dec)
Booking information: www.fivebellsbrabourne.co.uk
Frasers of Egerton, Egerton
Frasers of Egerton is nestled in the heart of the beautiful Kent countryside on a 300-acre farm. The Christmas Menu this year offers classic and elegant options guaranteed to delight the whole families tastebuds.
Where: Coldharbour Farm, Barham's Mill Road, Egerton, Kent TN27 9DD
Pricing: £100pp
Booking information: www.frasersegerton.co.uk/eat
The George Vaults, Rochester
Named after the original establishment George Inn and the 14th Century vaulted crypt within the building, The George Vaults is one of Rochester's most popular hospitality locations. This year you can expect a Christmas feast fit for a King and an offering that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
Where: The George Vaults, 35 High Street, Rochester, Kent ME1 1LN
Pricing: £74.95pp
Booking information: www.georgevaults.com/christmas-day-menu
The Wharf, Dartford
With its trendy laidback interior and great views over the water, The Wharf is a perfect destination for Christmas dinner. The menu's selection of sweet and savoury dishes are sure to be a hit with even the fussiest of eaters.
Where: The Wharf, Cotton Lake, Galleon Boulevard, Dartford, Kent DA2 6QE
Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)
Booking information: www.wharfcrossways.co.uk/book-a-table
The White Bear, Royal Tunbridge Wells
Enjoy a delicious five-course Christmas dinner at the cosy White Bear in the heart of Royal Tunbridge Wells. Using the best seasonal ingredients and serving with a smile, are just some of the reasons to pick The White Bear to take care of Christmas for you this year. Explore the full menu here.
Where: The White Bear, 84 High St, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1YB
Pricing: £85pp (adults) and £40pp (children)
Booking information: www.the-white-bear.co.uk/christmas
The Sun Inn, Faversham
The Sun Inn is full of historic charm and has a distinct cosy atmosphere thanks to the oak beams and inglenook fireplaces inside. This award-winning pub would therefore make the perfect home away from home to gather the family for a tasty Christmas lunch.
Where: The Sun Inn, 10 West Street, Faversham, Kent ME13 7JE
Pricing: : 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)
Booking information: www.sunfaversham.co.uk
Read more of the best Kent Christmas content:
Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent