Where to go for Christmas Dinner in Kent 2021

Tuck into a delicious Christmas Dinner without having to lift a finger this year at one of these Kent venues. - Credit: Shepherd Neame

Take the pressure off this Christmas by having a delicious Christmas Dinner at one of these fabulous locations in Kent.

The Bell Hotel, Sandwich

Enjoy a Christmas feast in this beautiful historic hotel that dates back to Tudor times. The menu boasts a fabulous array of tasty options for both meat-eaters and vegetarians/vegans.

You can also choose from the more traditional options or opt for something a little more out of the ordinary for a culinary experience like no other! Explore the full menu at the Bell Hotel here.

Where: The Bell Hotel, The Quay, Sandwich, Kent CT13 9EF

Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)

Booking information: www.bellhotelsandwich.co.uk/book-a-table

The Bell Hotel in Sandwich, Kent is a beautiful Tudor era building - Credit: Shepherd Neame

The Millers Arms, Canterbury

The Millers Arms is one of Canterbury's highest-rated pub hotels and its stylish interior complete with a cosy inglenook fireplace makes for a great spot to tuck into a delicious Christmas dinner. Explore the full Christmas lunch menu here.

Where: Millers Arms, 2 Mill Lane, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AW

Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)

Booking information: www.millerscanterbury.co.uk/book-a-table

The Five Bells Inn, East Brabourne

Set in the rolling hills of the North Downs, The Five Bells Inn is a quintessentially English country pub housed in a stunning 16th century Inn. Guests are required to pre-order menu choices so get perusing that menu and lock down your tasty Christmas dinner. Explore the full menu here.

Where: Five Bells Inn, The St, East Brabourne, Ashford, Kent TN25 5LP

Pricing: 6 courses for £90pp (£50pp deposit, non-refundable after 1st Dec)

Booking information: www.fivebellsbrabourne.co.uk

Frasers of Egerton, Egerton

Frasers of Egerton is nestled in the heart of the beautiful Kent countryside on a 300-acre farm. The Christmas Menu this year offers classic and elegant options guaranteed to delight the whole families tastebuds.

Where: Coldharbour Farm, Barham's Mill Road, Egerton, Kent TN27 9DD

Pricing: £100pp

Booking information: www.frasersegerton.co.uk/eat

Frasers Roast Port feasting centrepiece - Credit: Frasers at Egerton / Fleur Challis Photography

The George Vaults, Rochester

Named after the original establishment George Inn and the 14th Century vaulted crypt within the building, The George Vaults is one of Rochester's most popular hospitality locations. This year you can expect a Christmas feast fit for a King and an offering that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Where: The George Vaults, 35 High Street, Rochester, Kent ME1 1LN

Pricing: £74.95pp

Booking information: www.georgevaults.com/christmas-day-menu

The Wharf, Dartford

With its trendy laidback interior and great views over the water, The Wharf is a perfect destination for Christmas dinner. The menu's selection of sweet and savoury dishes are sure to be a hit with even the fussiest of eaters.

Where: The Wharf, Cotton Lake, Galleon Boulevard, Dartford, Kent DA2 6QE

Pricing: 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)

Booking information: www.wharfcrossways.co.uk/book-a-table

The Wharf in Dartford, Kent - Credit: Shepherd Neame

The White Bear, Royal Tunbridge Wells

Enjoy a delicious five-course Christmas dinner at the cosy White Bear in the heart of Royal Tunbridge Wells. Using the best seasonal ingredients and serving with a smile, are just some of the reasons to pick The White Bear to take care of Christmas for you this year. Explore the full menu here.

Where: The White Bear, 84 High St, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1YB

Pricing: £85pp (adults) and £40pp (children)

Booking information: www.the-white-bear.co.uk/christmas

The Sun Inn, Faversham

The Sun Inn is full of historic charm and has a distinct cosy atmosphere thanks to the oak beams and inglenook fireplaces inside. This award-winning pub would therefore make the perfect home away from home to gather the family for a tasty Christmas lunch.

Where: The Sun Inn, 10 West Street, Faversham, Kent ME13 7JE

Pricing: : 3 courses for £26.95pp (£10pp non-refundable deposit) or 6 courses for £79.95pp (£25pp non-refundable deposit)

Booking information: www.sunfaversham.co.uk

The Sun Inn in Faversham, Kent - Credit: Shepherd Neame

Read more of the best Kent Christmas content:

Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021

3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent

Great Christmas Treats in Kent to book now