Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021

Published: 3:47 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM October 15, 2021

Indulge in delicious festive food and drink at one of these Christmas Markets - Credit: Arthur Edelmans / Unsplash

Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Kent has some rather delightful events to check out.

From traditional German Christmas markets where you can feast on Lebkuchen and drink draft beer to craft fairs where you'll find the most unique and beautiful ornaments and gifts, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family this festive season.

Canterbury Christmas Market 2021

Canterbury Christmas Market certainly puts a festive cheer into the season with so much to see and do. From Christmas shopping to meeting Santa at his grotto for the kids and a special Santa Paws event for your four-legged friend. There will also be live music and a selection of the finest festive food and drink on offer too.

Where: Whitefriars Shopping Centre CT1 2TF and the lower section of St George's St

When: Friday 12th November to Friday 24th December 2021

More information: www.canterburychristmasmarket.co.uk

Rochester Christmas Market

The annual Rochester Christmas market returns to the picturesque Rochester Castle Gardens for a bonanza event this year. You can expect tasty festive treats to eat and drink from the Bavarian food village, a rollicking good time on many exciting fairground rides and stalls filled to the brim of quirky and cute handmade gifts guaranteed to make anyone smile come Christmas morning.

Where: Rochester Castle Gardens, Castle Hill, Rochester ME1 1SW

When: Various dates and times between Saturday 27th November and Sunday 12th December

More information: www.visitmedway.org/whats-on/christmas-in-medway-2021

Folkestone Harbour Arm Festive Market

The popular Sunday market destination Folkestone Harbour Arm is hosting its first Christmas Market this year. You can expect the usual range of exciting sellers, but to amp up the Christmas atmosphere, all the stalls will be housed in specially crafted huts, and there will be plenty of festive music and seasonal food and drink available.

Where: Folkestone Harbour Arm, Harbour Approach Rd, Folkestone, Kent CT20 1QH​​​​​​

When: Every weekend from Saturday 27th November to Sunday 19th December and Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th December

More information: www.folkestoneharbourarm.co.uk/about/folkestone-marketplace/

The Friars Christmas Fayre

More details are expected soon.

Where: The Friars, Aylesford, Kent ME20 7BX

When: Saturday 27th to Sunday 28th November 2021

More information: www.facebook.com/events/friars-christmas-fayre

Christmas at the Castle

Enjoy a spot of afternoon tea or a warming cup of mulled wine, take the kids to Santa's grotto and bask in the atmospheric live music. At the same time, stock up on all your Christmas essentials, from handcrafted gifts to one of a kind decorations at this two day Christmas market on the grounds of the beautiful Whitstable Castle.

Where: Whitstable Castle, Tower Hill, Whitstable Kent CT5 2BW

When: Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th December from 10 am - 4 pm

More information: www.whitstablecastle.co.uk/christmas-at-the-castle

Tenterden Christmas Shopping at The Barn

Delicious homemade goodies from fudges to cakes and everything in between and a whole range of handcrafted gifts will fill the stalls at Tenterden Christmas Shopping at The Barn Christmas fair. More details are expected shortly.

Where: The Woolpack, 26 High Street, Tenterden, Kent TN30 6AP

When: Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th December 2021

More information: www.mytenterden.co.uk/events/tenterden-christmas-shopping-at-the-barn

