Christmas Dinners 2021: 9 delicious places to go in Devon

Published: 1:16 PM October 14, 2021

Make this Christmas special and stress free by going out for dinner - Credit: Libby Penner, Unsplash

We've found the best places to eat and be merry with family this December 25th.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but there is also a lot of pressure to make it perfect. Getting that turkey moist, the Yorkshire puddings risen, and all the vegetable cooked at the same time can be a huge strain whilst you're also trying to spend time with family.

But fear not... there is an alternative. Many have already chosen to swap the saucepans for serviettes and enjoy dinner at a hotel, restaurant, or pub this Christmas Day. It means you can relax and make memories with loved ones without having to dash off to put the sprouts on.

In no particular order, here are nine delightful places to go this Christmas for dinner, where the food is plentiful and the drinks flow, but there's no washing up after desert is finished.

Cedars Inn, Barnstaple

Price: £66.99pp

Menu: Three courses, petit fours, and a glass of prosecco.

Pick from four different options for each course with veggie and vegan options included. They will also have separate menus for Boxing Day, New Years Day, and all December for festive celebrations.

Learn more

Old Market House, Brixham

Price: £65pp

Menu: Five courses with a glass of Bucks Fizz or orange juice on arrival

Enjoy hand carved turkey or go non-traditional with delicious options at this popular spot. They will also have a festive menu in the run up to December 25th with three courses for just £21.95pp.

Learn more

The Coombe Cellar, Combeinteignhead

Price: Classic menu £72.95pp, Children's menu £34.50pp, Extra special menu £87.95pp

Menu: The classic menu includes three courses followed by Green & Black’s chocolate

Choose from a huge range of course options at this stylish pub. Expert chefs have loving crafted the perfect menu for you to relax and indulge with.

Learn more

The Orange Tree Restaurant, Torquay

Price: £85pp

Menu: Five course including coffee and mince pies to finish

With a reputation for modern British-European cuisine, crafted from locally sourced ingredients, The Orange Tree is an outstanding place to eat any time of the year. At Christmas they pull out all the stoppers with a superb menu for your enjoyment.

Learn more

St George & Dragon, Exeter

Price: £79.95pp

Menu: Four courses and a special children's menu available for younger diners

This pub's ethos is all about you making memories together around the table this Christmas. You'll need to act fast and book before December 1st to avoid disappointment as they are always popular.

Learn more

The Boat House, Instow

Price: £75pp, children £35pp

Menu: Five courses and a glass of Pierre de Bry Champagne Brut on arrival

Our next venue promises "the warmest of welcomes, a spectacular interior and fabulous home cooked food prepared with flair" this Christmas. The only difficulty will be choosing between the amazing main course options, all served with Yorkshire puddings, goose fat roast potatoes, maple roast carrots & parsnips, Brussel sprouts, and bacon.

Learn more

The Devon Hotel, Matford

Price: £110pp, 8-12 year olds £70, under 7s £20

Menu: Five course carvery

Kick back fashionably at this leading hotel on the outskirts of Exeter. Even the most discerning of eaters won't be able to resist their delicious menu in 2021.

Learn more

Bovey Castle, Dartmoor National Park

Price: Included in stay

Menu: Drinks followed by Christmas lunch, informal dinner in the evening

For something truly remarkable, you could head to Bovey Castle where a magical experience is waiting. Stay overnight in style, see Santa in the morning, then enjoy an extravagant lunch time meal. All costs are include in the price of your stay.

Learn more

Thurlestone Hotel, Kingsbridge

Price: Included in stay

Menu: Fours days worth of breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Finally, this is the ultimate Christmas getaway where you can truly forget your worries and enjoy a stylish four nights at an award-winning hotel. As part of your stay, you will be able to delight in afternoon tea, Table d’hote Dinners, Christmas lunch, a traditional Gala Christmas Dinner, and more.

Learn more