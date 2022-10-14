Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

AA names Devon second best county in UK for foodies

person

Catherine Courtenay

Published: 3:56 PM October 14, 2022
Salumi Bar & Eatery in Plymouth, Devon is in the AA The Restaurant Guide 2023

Salumi Bar & Eatery in Plymouth is in the AA guide - Credit: Richard Downer Photography

Devon has been named one of the leading counties in the UK for its number of outstanding and high quality restaurants. 

With a total of 59 entries, it came second only to North Yorkshire (which had 68) in The Restaurant Guide 2023, which is published by the AA. 

Entries include Gidleigh Park in Chagford, The Horn of Plenty in Tavistock, and Great Western Restaurant at Bovey Castle, while Brasserie at the Bay in Torquay is among the Devon restaurants making their debut in the guide as new additions to this year. 

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Soar Mill Cove Hotel, Spa & Self-Catering , Devonimage copyright guy

The restaurant at Soar Mill Cove Hotel is also in the AA's Restaurant Guide 2023 - Credit: Guy Harrop

Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations. And for those looking for the best establishments in the UK’s culinary scene, ‘The Top Restaurants of 2023’ features all 3, 4 and 5 Rosette restaurants.  

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, says: ‘We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023. From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.’ 

The Restaurant Guide 2023, £17.99 RRP 

Devon Life
Devon

Don't Miss

BBC Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan at V&A Museum Dundee

Hertfordshire Life

Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer Morgan's incredible life story

Richard Young

person
Georgian townhouse

Cheshire Life

See inside this four-bedroom period townhouse in Tarporley on the market...

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Stylish spectacles from Schnuchel, available at Dipple & Conway

Norfolk Magazine

WIN! £500 towards new stylish glasses from Dipple & Conway

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Rock estuary across the water from Padstow

Cornwall Life

Why you should move to Cornwall

Laura Joint

Logo Icon