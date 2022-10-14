AA names Devon second best county in UK for foodies

Devon has been named one of the leading counties in the UK for its number of outstanding and high quality restaurants.

With a total of 59 entries, it came second only to North Yorkshire (which had 68) in The Restaurant Guide 2023, which is published by the AA.

Entries include Gidleigh Park in Chagford, The Horn of Plenty in Tavistock, and Great Western Restaurant at Bovey Castle, while Brasserie at the Bay in Torquay is among the Devon restaurants making their debut in the guide as new additions to this year.

The restaurant at Soar Mill Cove Hotel is also in the AA's Restaurant Guide 2023 - Credit: Guy Harrop

Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations. And for those looking for the best establishments in the UK’s culinary scene, ‘The Top Restaurants of 2023’ features all 3, 4 and 5 Rosette restaurants.

Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, says: ‘We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023. From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.’

The Restaurant Guide 2023, £17.99 RRP