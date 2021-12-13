Festive fun at The Ivy Harrogate

Get in the festive spirit with The Ivy Harrogate - Credit: The Ivy

Get in the festive spirit with The Ivy Harrogate, even before you walk through the door.

Located on Parliament Street in the heart of Harrogate you will find an enchanting installation of festive florals, bright, twinkling lights, and a giant, joyful robin waiting to greet you. This stunning doorscape is the entrance to The Ivy, created so that guests and passers-by can experience a sprinkling of Christmas magic.

Step through the joyful doorscape of The Ivy Harrogate - Credit: The Ivy

Step inside to receive a famous Ivy welcome and prepare for the festive showstoppers to keep on coming. Adorned in beautiful decorations and towering trees, the restaurant is everything you want Christmas to be. Whether you choose to perch at the bar, take your seat in the restaurant or cosy up next to the roaring fire in the courtyard, you'll be well looked after.

Take a seat under the towering Christmas tree - Credit: The Ivy

Partnering with Edrington UK, The Ivy Harrogate has created a limited-edition Christmas cocktail menu to get you in the festive spirit. There's a number of yuletide tipples to choose from. Our favourites are the showstopping Red Robin - a blend of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, lemon, pomegranate, and honey, finished with apple cider. Or for an after-dinner treat why not opt for a Hold-Up Ginger which tastes just like gingerbread mixed with Haku Vodka, Aperol, pineapple and lime. Designated drivers needn't worry as a merry mocktail is also featured on the menu.

Get in the festive spirit by sipping on a Christmas cocktail - Credit: The Ivy

For those who have worked up an appetite Christmas shopping, why not dine on some Ivy classics or sample the seasonal specials. We tucked into the Goose Shepherd's Pie made with confit goose, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce, as well as a delicious bowl of Wild Mushroom and Truffle linguine which was finished off with a sprinkling of gold leaf. Now if that's not going to get you in the Christmas spirit we don't know what is, but for those looking for the ultimate festive feast, The Ivy Harrogate have you covered.

Nothing says Christmas like a plate of warm mince pies and brandy cream - Credit: The Ivy

Nothing says Christmas more than a plate of lovingly baked, warm mince pies served with hazelnut and brandy cream - delicious! Or how about a traditional Christmas pudding with almonds, redcurrants and brandy cream. Although personally, we think the best way to finish off any festive feast is with a snowball fight! Metaphorically speaking, of course. Tuck into The Snowball Fight - a delicious dessert of brandy ice cream served with a white chocolate, gingerbread and cream sauce. It's so good you'll be putting it on your Christmas wishlist.





Tuck into a festive favourite with a Christmas pudding - Credit: The Ivy



