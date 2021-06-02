Published: 7:43 PM June 2, 2021

17 years after Nigel Haworth first opened the door to The Three Fishes in Mitton, the Michelin-starred chef is back with a vision of regaining its title as the ‘Best Dining Pub in the UK’

Nigel Haworth first took over the pub back in 2004 and transformed it, over the course of a decade into one of the UK’s most iconic pubs winning multiple awards for its food and service, including the Lancashire Life Dining Pub of the Year award.

Lancashire Life Food Hero of the Year 2019 Winner, Nigel Haworth from left, Sponsor Deborah Kirkpatrick from R Noore & Son, Nigel Haworth and Sponsor Ross Lumsden from R Noore & Son - Credit: Donna Clifford

Haworth said; “This just feels like the right project for me. I feel a strong attachment to the pub as it was my first venture into the Pub market – so in many ways it feels like coming home. With an amazing team behind me, we will be building on the original magic of The Three Fishes alongside my drive for sustainability and local sourcing at the forefront.”

The building, located in Mitton at the heart of the Ribble Valley, is steeped in history and connected with the Pendle Witch trials. The trial judges stayed in the building on route from Read Hall to Lancaster.

“It’s an incredible building that deserves to be enjoyed, and we are looking to bring back a special dining experience for visitors in a real pub, with great food served with style and enthusiasm,” adds Haworth.

With a focus on quality, not quantity, the team will be focussing heavily on first-class ingredients. Plans in place include an acre site for an orchard and an abundant permaculture plot to provide sustainable produce for the pub to deliver his farm-to-fork concept. Nigel adds; “Everything starts with the best ingredients, so as well as working with the best suppliers, we will also be growing our own. We are blessed with fantastic local producers and suppliers – all of which we will be working closely with to develop seasonally focused menus.”

Nigel stepped back as head chef of Nortncote in 2017 to concentrate on his own projects and become the global ambassador of the Michelin star hotel and restaurant until 2020. Since finishing at Northcote, Nigel has worked as a consultant for hotels and restaurants and launched his food delivery box service; Haworth@Home during the pandemic, as well as appearing on a number of TV shows such as Masterchef, Sunday Brunch and Saturday Kitchen.

With work commencing imminently, the Three Fishes will launch for diners in October 2021, opening 5 days a week.

To keep up to date with the progress on site, visit www.nigel-haworth.co.uk