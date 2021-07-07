Published: 10:47 AM July 7, 2021

Stay close to Yorkshire's shores and still enjoy the feast of fruits de mer that's such a staple of a holiday in the Med.

As well as savouring fabulous lobster, crab and prawns, you'll heroically be doing your bit to support the local fishing industry.

These are some of the top spots on the Yorkshire Coast.

Sandside Cafe by the beach at Sandsend near Whitby - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The ‘little café with the big view’, the Sandside Café in Sandsend is right on the edge of the water, with stunning views across the bay to Whitby Abbey. Its crab sandwiches are adored!

The Lookout on the Pier in Scarborough is a hidden gem right on the edge of the harbour (the balcony edges over the sea), with signature dishes that celebrate locally-caught lobster, or the rich abundance of local seafood in its fruits de mer platters, seafood stews and chowders.

The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby, at dusk - Credit: Bailey-Cooper

From his Whitby harbourside ‘shack’ of a restaurant, the Star Inn the Harbour, Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern’s seafood menus include Day Boat specials and local Shellfish Platters starring Whitby Crab, plus a Rockpool of local fish with seashore vegetables. You can also get their signature local fishcakes, the catch of the day, or Whitby scampi to take away!

In Saltburn-by-the-Sea, The Seaview Restaurant has a brilliant view over the sea and historic pier as well as offering great fish and chips for beach feasting - and more fancy fruits de mer in and seafood the upstairs restaurant. They are due to open up in July after a refurb.

Cod & Lobster pub, Staithes - Credit: Credit: Ian Bottle / Alamy Stock

The highly-rated Cod & Lobster in Staithes couldn’t be any closer to the sea, with alfresco seating right by the harbour edge with fish swimming by, and cobles creaking on the water. Their signature dish is the Cod & Lobster, starring locally-caught cod and lobster, but there’s plenty more on the catch of the day menus to tempt you to return again, and again.

Fishing boats at Whitby - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The award-winning Fisherman’s Wife in Whitby has the best sea views in the bay, using fish, crab and lobster straight off the daily boat. Although locally-caught lobster is the star, their famous signature dish is the Fisherman’s Wife’s Yorkshire Fishcake.

The Coe Roe Fishmongers in Whitby doesn’t just sell fish: it catches fresh crab and lobster on its family-run boat, the Nazanna, and then turns it into scrumptious seafood platters or sandwiches spilling out at the seams, perfect for a beach picnic.

Fishmongers o nth Yorkshire Coast will sell or prepare your seafood - Credit: Matt Austin

For an alfresco beach BBQ or picnic, the coast’s top fishmongers will dress your freshly-caught crab and lobster, like HG Lovitt of Filey, or even rustle up an outstanding seafood platter to order, like Mainprizes of Scarborough, or even have ready-to-eat seafood selections and seafood salads, just like the Whitby Catch, run by the famous the Magpie Café fish restaurant.

In many of the coast’s restaurants, you’ll see Whitby’s famous Fortune’s Kippers on the menu, and a trip to the 140-year-old smokehouse nestling under Whitby’s cliffs is one of the highlights of any seafood experience. Not only is it a historic, multi-sensory experience, but Fortunes is one of Les Routiers top food shops, TV chefs love it (from Rick Stein to James Martin), and even the royal family are fans! Definitely worth stocking up, and using in a recipe back home…

For something a little wilder, why make your own seafood dish - a lobster lunch or seaweed snack - by foraging along the seashore with the help of experts Taste the Wild, Hidden Horizons, or Real Staithes.

Fish fingers get a bit fancy on the Yorkshire Coast: at the highest point in Scarborough, you can admire the best sea-views in town from Oliver’s On the Mount café, savouring posh fish finger or squid sandwiches from its street-food kiosk (or you can sit indoors in style and elegance to indulge in their larger mouth-watering menu); meanwhile at the tiny, toe-tapping tea-room, the Tea, Toast & Post in Robin Hood’s Bay you can snack on their signature Fish Finger Toast Platter just metres from the sea on the harbour slipway, and also be in one of the coast’s top live acoustic music venues!

If you can’t do without fish & chips, then you’ll find them with a magnificent view at the cliff-top ‘shack’ of the Fish Box in Robin Hood’s Bay. Run by the award-winning local Fusco family – who have several top-rated fish restaurants along the coast – the seafood is of the highest, marine-friendly quality from local producers, and the packaging is 100% compostable.

For rainy days when you need to eat indoors, Yorkshire Coast has some of Britain’s best, award-winning fish restaurants including the Golden Grid, Lanterna and Clarks in Scarborough; the Magpie Café and the Quayside in Whitby; or the Estbek in Sandsend.

