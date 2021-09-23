Sip and shop at the Slingsby Gin x Harvey Nichols pop-up

Published: 5:10 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM September 23, 2021

An exciting new partnership has arrived in Leeds as two well-known brands have decided to join forces to create the Slingsby Gin Pop-Up Bar located on Ground Floor at Harvey Nichols.

Showcasing the very best of Slingsby Gin’s delicious distillations, shoppers have the opportunity to choose between three unique creations to enjoy while they browse the store.

The specially curated menu includes the Slingsby London Dry Gin and Tonic made with Fever-Tree Indian tonic water and garnished with a grapefruit slice and fresh blueberries; the Slingsby Rhubard and Elderflower Tonic is made with Fever-Tree elderflower tonic and garnished with fresh raspberries; while the delicious Briggate Fizz has been created to honour the popular shopping street in Leeds where the store is located. The Briggate Fizz is a special blend of Slingsby Rhubard Gin, elderflower cordial, Fever-Tree elderflower tonic, and pink grapefruit juice finished off with Harvey Nichols prosecco.

Sip your cocktail at the bar or drink at your leisure as you take a look around the store. Those shopping with their other half might decide to leave their loved one sampling the menu while they indulge in a bit of retail therapy. The pop-up is there for guests to enjoy however they please. If you fancy recreating the recipes at home, Slingsby Gin is available to buy from the Foodmarket on the Fourth Floor.

Located next to the main entrance, the Slingsby Gin Pop-Up Bar will be open from Monday 6th September through to Sunday 3rd October every day between 11am and 4pm.

