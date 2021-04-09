Published: 4:53 PM April 9, 2021

Here's a pick of places to gather outdoors with friends and family for that long-awaited catch-up.





Laurent Perrier Champagne & Seafood Terrace, Bolton Abbey

The Devonshire Arms brings back its Laurent Perrier Champagne & Seafood Terrace with a pop-up marquee complete with uninterrupted views over the magnificent Dales, where diners can feast ‘al fresco’ on a range of seafood platters for sharing, served on marble café tables, accompanied by a favourite tipple, whether it be Laurent Perrier Champagne La Cuvée, or a chilled New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. There’s also a tempting Brasserie menu.

devonshirehotels.co.uk



Yorebridge House, Wensleydale

This popular Dales hotel is in the prettiest of locations and you can now enjoy a more laid-back vibe with the outside dining menu that includes wood-fired pizzas, sharing boards and sweet treats.

Yorebridgehouse.co.uk





Majestic, Harrogate

The Majestic Champagne Terrace and Gin Garden’, will offer a brunch menu, afternoon tea and evening snacks under a new canopy overlooking the Victorian hotel’s landscaped grounds.

Book at events@doubletree-harrogate.co.uk





Chophaus, Oakwood, Leeds

A new heated outdoor deck makes the dining easy at this North Leeds food favourite. Chef Lee Murdoch is at the helm with a collection of menus taking inspiration from around Asia, Europe and beyond. Raw & Sushi include the refreshing salmon tartare tacos with grapefruit and a lime crème fraiche, California crab rolls, spicy tuna gunmaki and Kumamoto oysters with yuzu and galea apple. There’s also a grill menu.

chophaus.co.uk





The Sandside Café, Sandsend

A great all-weather beachside café with decked area, fine cakes and exceptionally good good crab sandwiches:

sandsidecafe.co.uk







Coffee Culture, Shibden Country Park

If you’re making a trip to Shibden Hall for some Gentleman Jack tourism, this lakeside café offers a pre-booked afternoon tea. It’s also open daily for snacks and cakes in a lovely restful spot.

Coffeeculturecatering.com



The Norton Courtyard, Grantley Hall, nr Ripon

A really magical little spot that mixes English country garden with some chateau chic in this super-luxe hotel. You can dine on lobster or fish and chips – whatever takes your fancy. There are classic salads and a Josper grill for fired-up treats as well as a great summer garden drinks menu.

grantleyhall.co.uk



Kilnsey Park, Skipton

Café by the Lake offers outside seating and table service overlooking Kilnsey Park’s famous two fresh water angling lakes and just a stone’s throw from the famous Kilnsey Crag.

kilnseypark.co.uk







Star Inn the City, York

One of the loveliest waterside spots to while away an afternoon, Andrew Pern’s city hotspot has a lovely terrace and hard-to-beat food.

starinnthecity.co.uk





Alexander’s Skipton

Brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks all served outside on the heated and in places – covered – terraces and Secret Garden.

alexanders-skipton.com







Black Bull Sedbergh

Rustic outdoor dining in the stables and meadow is what you get at this acclaimed gastro pub that’s worth a journey, when we can do bigger journeys. Quality food from the team that made it in the Top 50 gastropubs this year and who serve up ‘epic menu, beers, funky wines’.

theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk



Fat Badger, Harrogate

The popular neighbourhood brasserie welcomes you to Pod Ville! Enjoy dining alfresco in your very own private pod. Join up to five of your nearest and dearest in this intimate space, for an AA rosette dining experience outside, perfect for this Spring’s social scene. Book your Pod for just £5 per hour Monday – Thursday and £10 per hour Friday – Sunday.

Thefatbadgerharrogate.com





