Yorkshire restaurants awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide

Seven restaurants in Yorkshire have been awarded Michelin stars in 2022’s Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

Yorkshire's claim to be the foodie capital is as strong as ever as the county's Michelin starred restaurants retained their status for 2022.

Based in Beverley, The Pipe and Glass set in the glorious surrounds of the Dalton estate combines fine dining with traditional pub grub in the kitchen run by James Mackenzie.

In West Yorkshire, The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds was opened in 2014 by innovative chef Michael O'Hare, it gained its Michelin star within the first year of business and has retained the accolade ever since.

However, it is North Yorkshire that brings in the largest number of Michelin stars for the whole of the county in 2022.

Chef Tommy Banks, who you may recognise from appearances on the Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen, gained his first Michelin star at the tender age of 24 and retains his stars for his two restaurants in the county, The Black Swan Oldstead in the North York Moors and Roots in York.

The Angel at Hetton - Credit: Archant

The multi award-winning chef Michael Wignall picked up the reins at the iconic 15th century Angel at Hetton in the Yorkshire Dales in 2018, it was a homecoming for the chef who has held multiple Michelin stars throughout his career, with the Burlington Restaurant at The Devonshire Arms among one of them.

The 17th century, Grantley Hall near Ripon has only been a luxury hotel for a short amount of time after a multi-million pound restoration in 2019. Yorkshire born chef, Shaun Rankin spent an early part of his career at the Black Bull Inn in Moulton and returned to the county after winning multiple Michelin stars at establishments across the UK, the eponymous Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall restaurant has views over formal gardens and chef's table.

Full of character - the historic Star Inn at Helmsley which has been ravaged by fire - Credit: baileycopper.co.uk

The final Yorkshire Michelin star for 2022 has a tinge of sadness to it. At the time of judging, the Star Inn at Harome which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year had retained the Michelin star it had held for many years.

However, in November 2021, the thatched 14th Century building near Helmsley on the North York Moors was devastated by a fire. Tireless work is underway to get the venue open again for the summer of 2022. In the meantime, Chef/Patron Andrew Pern has entered into temporary partnership with the nearby The Pheasant Hotel in Harome while also overseeing his other ventures at The Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby and The Star Inn the City in York.