The Hairy Bikers Yorkshire Food Tour

Published: 1:30 PM October 14, 2021

The Hairy Bikers with head chef of The Black Swan, Tommy Banks and his parents Anne and Tom - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

The Hairy Bikers meet Yorkshire Michelin food superstar Tommy Banks at his family home in Oldstead in the latest episode of their TV series exploring the food hotspots of the North.

In tonight's (Oct 14) show, they join the chef and his parents, Anne and Tom, at the family farm which provides much of the produce used at Tommy's awarding-winning restaurants, The Black Swan, Roots in York, and his Made in Oldstead delivery business,.

Their journey sees them eating their way around Yorkshire and meeting people who in many ways live off the land, or certainly make a living from it.

They stop by the forest near Boroughbridge to meet up with forager Chris Bax in his outdoor kitchen where he runs Taste the Wild and Bax Botanics.

Taste the Wild forager, Chris Bax with Si King and Dave Myers - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

Chris is one of Yorkshire's best-known foragers and runs courses throughout the year - including cooking sessions in his outdoor woodland kitchen. He's a champion of seasonal food and an expert on anything to be found on the land - from animals to herbs to seaweed.

He also created the successful range of non-alcoholic spirits, Bax Botanicals.

Linda and Chris, owners of Westfields Honey with Si King and Dave Myers - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

Bikers, Si King and Dave Myers, also get a sweet taste of Yorkshire honey when they check in with Linda and Chris at Westfields Honey on the North York Moors to see what all the buzz is about when it comes to their award-winning heather honey.

Says Dave: 'It's been nearly a decade since we went on the road in Britain and it’s true you quite often miss what’s on your own doorstep. We had already decided to film in the UK before Covid was an issue and stopped foreign travel, so we filmed here through choice not circumstance.'

The Hairy Bikers Taste The Wild kitchen - Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

The series is a love letter to the north, and a celebration of the food and the people that produce it. Viewers will get to see the two of us in our temporary homes in an intimate, honest reflection of two life-long friends cooking laughing and living together. We found amazing cooks, chefs and producers who have chosen to make the north their home. The landscape and roads are as varied as the people themselves.

The Hairy Bikers Go North BBC 2 and iPlayer 8pm