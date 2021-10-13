Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Recipe: Mrs Miller’s Dorset Pumpkin Soup 

Helen Stiles

Published: 8:09 PM October 13, 2021   
Alice Miller's creamy pumpkin soup 

Alice Miller's creamy pumpkin soup - Credit: Alice Miller

This recipe was created by Alice Miller of Dorset Country Pumpkins, who have a pick-you-own pumpkin patch at Longclose Farm in Milton Abbas and are our cover stars of the October edition of Dorset Magazine. Alice recommends using small sweet pumpkins and squashes for this soup as they have more flavour than the big pumpkins.

The Miller Four: Alice, Justin, Quenton and Kelly in their pumpkin patch at the family farm in Dorset

The Miller Four: Alice, Justin, Quenton and Kelly in their pumpkin patch at the family farm in Dorset - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Serves 4 

Ingredients 

300 grams cubed pumpkin  

3 ½ tbsp olive oil 

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme 

1 tsp fresh rosemary 

600 ml chicken stock 

4 tbsp double cream 

½ tsp chilli flakes 

¼ tsp mixed spice 

salt and freshly ground pepper  


Preparation time: 20 minutes  Cooking time: 50-60 minutes 

Method: Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Cut the pumpkin in half and scoop out all the seeds and fibres. Cut each half into four wedges, remove the skin using a vegetable peeler or a sharp knife. Cut the flesh into cubes. 

Place pumpkin cubes on a shallow baking tray, drizzle with oil, add fresh herbs, salt, and pepper, and gently toss. Roast for 40 minutes or until soft, before it becomes browned and crispy. Add the pumpkin to a deep pan, along with the chicken stock, cream, chilli, and spices.  

Mash together or for a smoother consistency blend the mixture. Heat on the hob, allowing to simmer for 10 minutes and season with salt and pepper. For a spicier soup add more chilli and spice mix. 

Garnish with a swirl of sour cream, a sprinkling of chilli flakes and a few pumpkin seeds for a little added crunch! Serve warm with hunks of crusty bread. 

Try this recipe for pumpkin cakes

Alice Miller in one of the pull along wheel barrows

Alice Miller in one of the pull along wheelbarrows - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Click here to find where to pick pumpkins in Dorset for Hallowe'en



Dorset Magazine
Dorset

