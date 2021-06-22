Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Recipe: Vegan watercress and hazelnut pesto

Helen Stiles

Published: 10:01 PM June 22, 2021   
Watercress and hazelnut pesto, easy to make and delicious stirred through pasta

Watercress and hazelnut pesto, easy to make and delicious stirred through pasta

This vegan pesto is packed with superfood goodness from Dorset watercress, and protein from hazelnuts. Stir through pasta, drizzle over grilled vegetables from the BBQ, or dollop on your pizza or baguette, or anything else you fancy!  

Prep time: 5 minutes / Makes around 200ml of pesto 

Dorset and Hampshire are ideal locations for growing watercress

Dorset and Hampshire are ideal locations for growing watercress

Ingredients 

60g hazelnuts, toasted 

60g watercress, roughly chopped 

100-120ml extra virgin olive oil 

¼ of a clove of garlic, finely chopped 

salt and pepper 

Method: Place the toasted hazelnuts into the bowl of a food processor. Blend until finely chopped. Add the watercress and garlic, blend until combined. With the machine running, slowly add the olive oil until the desired consistency is reached. Scrape down the sides and blend again to make sure everything is incorporated. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste. 

Find a Dorset wine to go with your meal

The watercress beds at The Watercress Company HQ near Dorchester

The watercress beds at The Watercress Company HQ at Waddock Cross near Dorchester

