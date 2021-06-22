Published: 10:01 PM June 22, 2021

Watercress and hazelnut pesto, easy to make and delicious stirred through pasta - Credit: watercress.co.uk/recipes

This vegan pesto is packed with superfood goodness from Dorset watercress, and protein from hazelnuts. Stir through pasta, drizzle over grilled vegetables from the BBQ, or dollop on your pizza or baguette, or anything else you fancy!

Prep time: 5 minutes / Makes around 200ml of pesto

Dorset and Hampshire are ideal locations for growing watercress - Credit: watercress.co.uk

Ingredients

60g hazelnuts, toasted

60g watercress, roughly chopped

100-120ml extra virgin olive oil

¼ of a clove of garlic, finely chopped

salt and pepper

Method: Place the toasted hazelnuts into the bowl of a food processor. Blend until finely chopped. Add the watercress and garlic, blend until combined. With the machine running, slowly add the olive oil until the desired consistency is reached. Scrape down the sides and blend again to make sure everything is incorporated. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste.

The watercress beds at The Watercress Company HQ at Waddock Cross near Dorchester - Credit: watercress.co.uk

