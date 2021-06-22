Recipe: Vegan watercress and hazelnut pesto
- Credit: watercress.co.uk/recipes
This vegan pesto is packed with superfood goodness from Dorset watercress, and protein from hazelnuts. Stir through pasta, drizzle over grilled vegetables from the BBQ, or dollop on your pizza or baguette, or anything else you fancy!
Prep time: 5 minutes / Makes around 200ml of pesto
Ingredients
60g hazelnuts, toasted
60g watercress, roughly chopped
100-120ml extra virgin olive oil
¼ of a clove of garlic, finely chopped
Most Read
- 1 Win a 2 night beach stay at The Beachcroft Hotel in Sussex
- 2 Win a picnic hamper from Booths
- 3 WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts
- 4 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 5 WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000
- 6 Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear
- 7 Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea
- 8 Stately homes in Hertfordshire: 7 grand estates to visit
- 9 Blue Flag Beaches in Kent 2021
- 10 WIN £500 worth of preloved designer clothes
salt and pepper
Method: Place the toasted hazelnuts into the bowl of a food processor. Blend until finely chopped. Add the watercress and garlic, blend until combined. With the machine running, slowly add the olive oil until the desired consistency is reached. Scrape down the sides and blend again to make sure everything is incorporated. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste.
Find a Dorset wine to go with your meal
SUBSCRIBE: To Dorset Magazine app for the very best of food and drink, walking, history, lifestyle and more.