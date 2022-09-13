Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Celebrate Roald Dahl Day with a Matilda-themed afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 10:14 AM September 13, 2022
A table is adorned with afternoon tea foods, along with tea and a copy of the book Matilda

The Matilda-themed afternoon tea is perfect for adults and children alike - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

September 13th is Roald Dahl Day and a group of South West Hotels are putting on a real treat - including Bruce Bogtrotter's Chocolate Cake!

In partnership with The Roald Dahl Story Company, Luxury Family Hotels has created a Matilda Afternoon Tea – a magical dining experience themed on the iconic children’s story, and the perfect way for Roald Dahl fans of all ages to celebrate Roald Dahl Day on September 13th,  2022. To commemorate one of the best children’s authors of all time, Roald Dahl Day is celebrated every year on his birthday to remember the magic that he brought and continues to bring to children all over the world.

The Matilda Afternoon Tea is currently available at all five Luxury Family Hotels properties until April 2023: Fowey Hall in South Cornwall, Moonfleet Manor on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, New Park Manor in the New Forest, The Ickworth near Bury-St-Edmunds and Woolley Grange near Bath. The tea, available for adults and little ones alike, can be booked online HERE

A collections of cakes, sandwiches, and scones sit on a three tier platter next to a pot of tea

Sweet and savoury treats will be accompanied by Newt Juice - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

The perfect modern tale of triumph over adversity, Matilda is the story of a very small and very smart little girl who, through bravery, sheer determination, and a little help from her friends, overcomes the much bigger bullies in her life and changes her story for the better.   

As a much-loved tale by many, Luxury Family Hotels were thrilled at the unique opportunity to collaborate with The Roald Dahl Story Company and bring the delightful story, with all its wonderful foodie moments, to its hotels.  

Eat, eat, eat!

The Matilda Afternoon Tea experience includes both an adult and children’s menu and has been lovingly crafted to celebrate the story’s iconic food moments, from the cosy afterschool sharing of bread and margarine in Miss Honey’s cottage, to Bruce’s formidable battle with an enormous chocolate cake – and of course who can forget the infamous newt slipped into the Trunchbull’s water jug!   

Families of all ages can share in the surprise and delight of the tale together, enjoying the scrumptious and theatrical creations crafted by the Luxury Family Hotels culinary team. 

The magic starts with a selection of carefully curated sandwiches followed by delicious sweet treats and homemade scones alongside a selection of teas, coffees and – of course – newt juice!

Most Read

  1. 1 10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton
  2. 2 South West road trip named best in England
  3. 3 Our Noble Queen remembered in Kent
  1. 4 13 ways into Hertfordshire's amazing past
  2. 5 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
  3. 6 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
  4. 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  5. 8 Obituary: Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Essex
  6. 9 Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall
  7. 10 6 great walks in and around Kendal

As an extra treat, a recipe for Luxury Family Hotels’ take on Bruce Bogtrotter’s chocolate cake is also tucked into the menu. Guests are encouraged to share their creations with the social tag #MatildaLuxuryFamilyHotels. 

A small child sits in front a huge chocolate cake with much of it smeared on his face and hands

No Matilda Afternoon Tea would be complete with chocolate cake - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

A Magical Matilda Escape 

For families wanting to make the most of the Matilda experience, Luxury Family Hotels offers the ‘Magical Matilda Escape’ overnight stay package at all five properties. Carefully curated to include the Matilda Afternoon Tea with activity sheets for younger guests, overnight family accommodation, delicious full works breakfast the morning before guests depart and a Matilda book to take home.  

The Magical Matilda Escape overnight stay package starts from £270 per night based on two adults and two children sharing. The package includes overnight accommodation, a guaranteed sitting for the Matilda Afternoon Tea experience, breakfast and a Matilda book to take home.

An old stately home with attractive flower borders out the front pictured on a sunny day

Dine or stay at one of the Luxury Family Hotels including Woolley Grange near Bath - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

The Matilda Afternoon Tea is available at all Luxury Family Hotels for £15 per child and £35 per adult. Learn more and book at luxuryfamilyhotels.co.uk

Want more from Great British Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to our magazines for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletters here

Somerset Life
Dorset Magazine
Cornwall Life
Dorset
Cornwall

Don't Miss

Her Majesty The Queen signs the company visitor’s book

Derbyshire Life

Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Derbyshire through the decades 

Nathan Fearn

person
Two galgos (Spanish greyhounds) in a field with dandelions.

Let's Talk

The Norfolk charity working to rehome greyhounds

Rachel Banham

person
Essex's best Sunday roasts

Essex Life

12 of the best pubs in Essex for Sunday lunches

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Rochester High Street is full of fantastic pubs.

Kent Life

8 of the best pubs to visit in Rochester

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon