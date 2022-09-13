Celebrate Roald Dahl Day with a Matilda-themed afternoon tea

September 13th is Roald Dahl Day and a group of South West Hotels are putting on a real treat - including Bruce Bogtrotter's Chocolate Cake!

In partnership with The Roald Dahl Story Company, Luxury Family Hotels has created a Matilda Afternoon Tea – a magical dining experience themed on the iconic children’s story, and the perfect way for Roald Dahl fans of all ages to celebrate Roald Dahl Day on September 13th, 2022. To commemorate one of the best children’s authors of all time, Roald Dahl Day is celebrated every year on his birthday to remember the magic that he brought and continues to bring to children all over the world.

The Matilda Afternoon Tea is currently available at all five Luxury Family Hotels properties until April 2023: Fowey Hall in South Cornwall, Moonfleet Manor on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, New Park Manor in the New Forest, The Ickworth near Bury-St-Edmunds and Woolley Grange near Bath. The tea, available for adults and little ones alike, can be booked online HERE.

Sweet and savoury treats will be accompanied by Newt Juice - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

The perfect modern tale of triumph over adversity, Matilda is the story of a very small and very smart little girl who, through bravery, sheer determination, and a little help from her friends, overcomes the much bigger bullies in her life and changes her story for the better.

As a much-loved tale by many, Luxury Family Hotels were thrilled at the unique opportunity to collaborate with The Roald Dahl Story Company and bring the delightful story, with all its wonderful foodie moments, to its hotels.

Eat, eat, eat!

The Matilda Afternoon Tea experience includes both an adult and children’s menu and has been lovingly crafted to celebrate the story’s iconic food moments, from the cosy afterschool sharing of bread and margarine in Miss Honey’s cottage, to Bruce’s formidable battle with an enormous chocolate cake – and of course who can forget the infamous newt slipped into the Trunchbull’s water jug!

Families of all ages can share in the surprise and delight of the tale together, enjoying the scrumptious and theatrical creations crafted by the Luxury Family Hotels culinary team.

The magic starts with a selection of carefully curated sandwiches followed by delicious sweet treats and homemade scones alongside a selection of teas, coffees and – of course – newt juice!

As an extra treat, a recipe for Luxury Family Hotels’ take on Bruce Bogtrotter’s chocolate cake is also tucked into the menu. Guests are encouraged to share their creations with the social tag #MatildaLuxuryFamilyHotels.

No Matilda Afternoon Tea would be complete with chocolate cake - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

A Magical Matilda Escape

For families wanting to make the most of the Matilda experience, Luxury Family Hotels offers the ‘Magical Matilda Escape’ overnight stay package at all five properties. Carefully curated to include the Matilda Afternoon Tea with activity sheets for younger guests, overnight family accommodation, delicious full works breakfast the morning before guests depart and a Matilda book to take home.

The Magical Matilda Escape overnight stay package starts from £270 per night based on two adults and two children sharing. The package includes overnight accommodation, a guaranteed sitting for the Matilda Afternoon Tea experience, breakfast and a Matilda book to take home.

Dine or stay at one of the Luxury Family Hotels including Woolley Grange near Bath - Credit: Luxury Family Hotels

The Matilda Afternoon Tea is available at all Luxury Family Hotels for £15 per child and £35 per adult. Learn more and book at luxuryfamilyhotels.co.uk

