The 9 best farmer's markets in Somerset
- Credit: Erik Scheel, Pexels
We pick our favourite farmer's markets where you can find the most delicious local produce.
Farmers’ markets up and down the county offer a taste of the surrounding countryside and each has its own special personality A successful shopping phenomenon has become a familiar part of the landscape in several of our Somerset towns and changed the way many of us buy our food and drink, as well as having an impact on how some producers do business.
The county’s farmers’ markets give customers the opportunity to sample a real taste of Somerset and to talk directly to the producers at the same time. Whether it’s in the medieval square of Axbridge, the market place of Wells with the Cathedral providing a dramatic backdrop,or the High Street in Taunton, each market has its own distinctive character.
Here are our top nine for your enjoyment.
1. Axbridge
When: First Saturday of the month, 9am-1pm
Where: The Market Square
A truly atmospheric place for a browse, there has been a market in this spot for over 400 years. This is one of the most popular locations to visit in all of Somerset.
2. Bath
When: Every Saturday, 8:30am-1:30pm
Where: Green Park Station
A great urban market where everything you buy has come from less than a 40 mile radius of the store.
3. Crewkerne
When: Third Saturday of the month, 9am-1pm
Where: Marker Square
For over 20 years, this popular market has been servicing the needs of locals and visitors alike. It has won several awards thanks to its wide range of produce and friendly atmosphere.
4. Frome
When: Second Saturday5. of the month, 9am-1pm
Where: Boyle Cross
Our next market has recently gone through a change of venue to increase the number of stalls. This means there is now even more tasty treats to enjoy on your visit.
5. Glastonbury
When: Fourth Saturday of the month, 9am-2pm
Where: Market Cross
With the Tor looming overhead, there is no time like the present to visit our next farmer's market. The market also teams up with the Frost Fayre in the winter months to bring you extra Christmas magic.
6. Keynsham
When: Second Saturday of the month, 9am-1pm
Where: Market Walk
Two award winning cheese-makers, plus artisan brewers and so many more make this market their home once a month. They also offer space for local community groups and welcome musicians, bands and performing arts groups to entertain you as you browse
7. Midsomer Norton
When: First Saturday of the month, 9am-1pm
Where: Hollies Gardens
Now in its 18th year, this canopied market normally has live music too which really enhances the atmosphere whilst you shop.
8. Taunton
When: Every Thursday, 9am-3pm
Where: High Street
A true cooperative venture, this is one of the finest markets around which encourages visitors to 'buy local'. As a weekly market, there is even more opportunities to enjoy local food and drink.
9. Wells
When: Wednesday and Saturday,
Where: Market Place
We end our list on a high note with a glorious farmer's market just a stone's throw from the Cathedral and Bishop's Palace. Enjoy a range of produce and artisan products.
