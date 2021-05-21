Published: 3:44 PM May 21, 2021

It’s peak rhododendron! Here's where to see the vibrant reds and pinks of rhododendrons and azaleas this May and early June

Sheringham Park

Sheringham Park has a nationally important collection of rhododendrons with the display lighting up the coastal beauty spot. Rhododendrons have delighted visitors for more than 150 years and the park also has an impressive May-flowering handkerchief tree, which was probably grown from a seed brought from China more than 100 years ago. See more than 80 species of rhododendron and azalea with colours ranging from pink and purple to orange and yellow.

Rhodedendrons at Sheringham Park - Credit: Antony Kelly

Stody Lodge, near Holt

The 14 acres of gardens, at Stody Lodge, near Holt, are ablaze with 200 varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas. Stody Lodge gardens are renowned for meandering pathways lined with towering blooms, magnificent yew hedging, expansive lawns - and the takeaway tea rooms raising funds for local good causes.

The gardens also include a national treasure, the four-acre azalea water garden which is believed to be the largest single planting of vividly coloured azalea mollis in the UK, with more than 2,000 individual plants.

The beautiful gardens are open 1-5pm, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays for the rest of May, plus Bank Holiday Monday May 31, with the Stody Rainbow Garden Party welcoming the LGBTQ+ community on May 22 and the Stody Classic Vehicle Day on May 30.

Kate MacNicol in the azalea water gardens at Stody - Credit: Ian Burt

Hoveton Hall

May and early June are the best time to see the collection of rhododendrons and azaleas at Hoveton Hall Gardens, near Wroxham.

More than 200 varieties of the showy shrubs grow here. Most are covered with brilliant blooms right now and at least some in flower all the way through to the first frosts of the autumn. Hoveton Hall Gardens also includes woodland, a water garden, walled garden, kitchen garden and adventure and activity trails for children. Open Sunday to Friday.

Hoveton Hall Gardens - Credit: Archant

Lexham Hall

The parkland and gardens at Lexham Hall, near Litcham in west Norfolk, will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme charities on Sunday May 23.

Parkland with lake and river walks surround a formal garden and working kitchen garden with an impressive17th century curvy crinkle-crankle wall. The rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias and magnolias fill the three acre woodland garden with colour at this time of year. There is also a huge wisteria clad dome at the centre of a walled garden. Refreshments will be on sale in aid of The Norfolk Hospice.

The gardens at Lexham Hall - Credit: Archant



