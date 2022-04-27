10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Yorkshire this summer

Gardens at Goldsborough have opened to the public under the NGS for over 90 years - Credit: Goldsborough Hall

The past few years has seen the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience in 2020 and reduced numbers of locations in 2021, but things are looking up for the popular scheme with a number of popular gardens coming back after the pandemic, as well as some special places that have not opened for many years.



This year, the scheme returns to Yorkshire with over 100 locations taking part, from residential gardens, community allotments and stately homes.





Rudding Park, Harrogate

22nd May

20 acres of attractive formal gardens, kitchen gardens and lawns around a Grade I Regency House where you can see extensive rhododendron and azalea displays and the kitchen garden designed by Matthew Wilson.

Shandy Hall, Coxwold

3rd June, 17th June

Head to the Yorkshire Wolds to visit the home of C18 author Laurence Sterne, the grounds host two walled gardens and over an acre of trees, shrubs, bulbs, climbers and wildflowers which attract an abundance of wildlife.

The Yorkshire Arboretum - Credit: Mathew Harrison

The Yorkshire Arboretum, York

5th June

A 120 acre garden of trees from around the world set in a stunning landscape of parkland, lakes and ponds in the Castle Howard estate. The 2021 season will see the Aboreteum remain open until November 30th.

Firby Hall, Bedale

5th June

A new location for 2022. The walled garden and greenhouse were restored in 2019 and the main garden continues to undergo renovation, a great opportunity to see the progress of this extensive ongoing project

Tudor Croft, Guisborough

18th -19th June

A beautiful, five acre 1930s Arts & Crafts garden, immaculately maintained with many features including a stone fernery, walled and water gardens, rose gardens & pergola and trout stream.

Walled Gardens of Beverley

19th June

A series of five walled gardens in the centre of Beverley on North Bar Without. Pay one admission price and you get entry to all the gardens on that day

Jervaulx Hall, nr Ripon

20th July, 10th August

There aren't many gardens in the NGS that will lie in the shadow of a 12th century Cistercian Abbey, but this eight acre garden is part of the same estate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Goldsborough Hall, Ripon

24th July

Goldsborough Hall has over 90 years of involvement with the NGS. The Hall was home to Princess Mary and her husband Viscount Lascelles in the 1920s and today the gardens can be considered the completion of Princess Mary’s vision.

The Grange, Carleton in Craven, Skipton

24th July, 10th August

Over 4 acres of garden with mature trees and panoramic views towards the Yorkshire Dales with oak seating placed throughout the garden invites quiet contemplation - a place to 'lift the spirits'.

Anne Turner Memorial Allotments, North Ferriby

7th August

Allotments founded in 1902 by philanthropist Anne Turner for the local community celebrating 120 years of allotment gardening.



Click here to view all the Yorkshire locations.





Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden

The best places to view bluebells in Yorkshire

Beautiful photographs of daffodils in Yorkshire

Beautiful photographs of blossom in Yorkshire





SUBSCRIBE: To Yorkshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county