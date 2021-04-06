10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Yorkshire this summer
- Credit: Scampston Hall
Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.
This year, the scheme returns to Yorkshire with over 100 locations taking part, from residential gardens to stately homes.
At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected some you may have seen in our magazine before and the larger ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.
Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, nr Ripon
11th May
In past years, this homage to the Himalayas in North Yorkshire would attract over 10,000 visitors annually. While COVID caused the doors to close last year, they are back and are one of the earliest to in the county to host their open day.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate
16th May
As it is technically also a garden centre, RHS Harlow Carr remained open for exercise to visitors who live nearby during the lockdown. The popular flower shows were cancelled last year, but you can still visit the grounds and enjoy the displays.
Rudding Park, Harrogate
23rd May
We haven't been able to visit the fantastic restaurants and spas at Rudding Park recently, but they are opening their gardens up where you can see extensive rhododendron and azalea displays and the kitchen garden designed by Matthew Wilson.
Shandy Hall, Coxwold
4th June, 25th June
Head to the Yorkshire Wolds to visit the home of C18 author Laurence Sterne, the grounds host two walled gardens and over an acre of trees, shrubs, bulbs, climbers and wildflowers which attract an abundance of wildlife.
The Yorkshire Arboretum, York
6th June
A 120 acre garden of trees from around the world set in a stunning landscape of parkland, lakes and ponds in the Castle Howard estate. The 2021 season will see the Aboreteum remain open until November 30th.
Jervaulx Hall, nr Ripon
17th June, 21st July, 11th August
There aren't many gardens in the NGS that will lie in the shadow of a 12th century Cistercian Abbey, but this eight acre garden is part of the same estate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
Scampston Walled Garden, nr Malton
6th July
The four acre walled Garden is set within the grounds and parkland surrounding Scampston Hall. The Hall opens to visitors between June and August, while the grounds will remain open until the end of October.
St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough
10th July
Visit the award-winning gardens at Saint Catherine's, built to provide a tranquil, relaxing and beautiful environment for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.
Goldsborough Hall
18th July
Goldsborough Hall has over 90 years of involvement with the NGS. The Hall was home to Princess Mary and her husband Viscount Lascelles in the 1920s and today the gardens can be considered the completion of Princess Mary’s vision.
Helmsley Walled Garden
26th August
Helmsley Walled Garden dates back to the 18th century, created to supply fruit, vegetables and flowers to Duncombe Park, and possibly doing the same for the castle in medieval times. In more recent times, some scenes for the Secret Garden remake, which was released in 2020, were filmed here.
