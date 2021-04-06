Published: 10:37 AM April 6, 2021

Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.

This year, the scheme returns to Yorkshire with over 100 locations taking part, from residential gardens to stately homes.

At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected some you may have seen in our magazine before and the larger ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.

Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park, nr Ripon

11th May

In past years, this homage to the Himalayas in North Yorkshire would attract over 10,000 visitors annually. While COVID caused the doors to close last year, they are back and are one of the earliest to in the county to host their open day.

RHS Harlow Carr - Credit: Lynne Naylor

RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate

16th May

As it is technically also a garden centre, RHS Harlow Carr remained open for exercise to visitors who live nearby during the lockdown. The popular flower shows were cancelled last year, but you can still visit the grounds and enjoy the displays.

Rudding Park, Harrogate

23rd May

We haven't been able to visit the fantastic restaurants and spas at Rudding Park recently, but they are opening their gardens up where you can see extensive rhododendron and azalea displays and the kitchen garden designed by Matthew Wilson.

Shandy Hall, Coxwold

4th June, 25th June

Head to the Yorkshire Wolds to visit the home of C18 author Laurence Sterne, the grounds host two walled gardens and over an acre of trees, shrubs, bulbs, climbers and wildflowers which attract an abundance of wildlife.



The Yorkshire Arboretum - Credit: Mathew Harrison

The Yorkshire Arboretum, York

6th June

A 120 acre garden of trees from around the world set in a stunning landscape of parkland, lakes and ponds in the Castle Howard estate. The 2021 season will see the Aboreteum remain open until November 30th.

Jervaulx Hall, nr Ripon

17th June, 21st July, 11th August

There aren't many gardens in the NGS that will lie in the shadow of a 12th century Cistercian Abbey, but this eight acre garden is part of the same estate on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Scampston Walled Garden, nr Malton

6th July

The four acre walled Garden is set within the grounds and parkland surrounding Scampston Hall. The Hall opens to visitors between June and August, while the grounds will remain open until the end of October.

St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough

10th July

Visit the award-winning gardens at Saint Catherine's, built to provide a tranquil, relaxing and beautiful environment for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.

Goldsborough Hall

18th July

Goldsborough Hall has over 90 years of involvement with the NGS. The Hall was home to Princess Mary and her husband Viscount Lascelles in the 1920s and today the gardens can be considered the completion of Princess Mary’s vision.



Laburnum Arch and alliums at Helmsley Walled Gardens - Credit: Colin Dilcock

Helmsley Walled Garden

26th August

Helmsley Walled Garden dates back to the 18th century, created to supply fruit, vegetables and flowers to Duncombe Park, and possibly doing the same for the castle in medieval times. In more recent times, some scenes for the Secret Garden remake, which was released in 2020, were filmed here.



