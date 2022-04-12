The best of both worlds: How to upgrade your kitchen and bathroom sustainably

Promotion

Refacing your worktops instead of replacing them can save you money, time and hassle. - Credit: Granite & TREND Transformations

Looks good, feels good - design your dream kitchen and bathroom in a way that saves you money, delivers on luxury and it eco-friendly.

We sat down with Danny Hanlon, chief operating officer at home renovation company Granite & TREND Transformations in Maidstone, who shared his top tips on upgrading your home design without harming the environment.

"You can download a brochure to get an initial idea. Then a consultant will visit your home, measure your kitchen and provide a quote, so you don’t need to do anything," says Danny. "The process generally takes from one to three days, depending on the amount of work required, and comes with a 10-year warranty."

1. Reface, don’t replace

The Granite & TREND Transformations products are designed to be installed directly over your pre-existing worktops, cupboards and doors – which can be fitted within one to three days, causing you less stress.

“Many of our clients think they need a brand-new kitchen to improve their home and that’s just not the case,” he continues. “We have experienced design consultants who can visit your home and advise you on the best approach to achieve the results you’re looking for.

“For cabinets and worktops that have experienced wear and tear, but are otherwise in good condition, you can save up to 40 per cent on refacing them compared to the price of getting a whole new kitchen,” says Danny.

“This method not only saves you time and money, but is also good for the environment,” Danny explains. “A lot less waste goes to landfill sites for every installation completed by us.”

Granite and TREND Transformations can renovate your kitchen hassle-free in as little as one day. - Credit: Granite and TREND Transformations

2. Opt for eco-friendly materials in your home

Some companies prioritise sustainability more than others – by making simple changes in the products and brands you buy from, you can support a healthier future for the planet.

“We use a material called etherium® By E-Stone in our worktops, which supports a greener way of thinking whilst providing a luxury, long-lasting finish for your kitchen,” Danny explains.

“The surfaces are made up of 72 per cent recycled materials and due to our cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, the products are also much lighter and thinner than solid granite, marble or quartz. This makes them far easier to import, helping to achieve a greatly reduced carbon footprint and 20 per cent fewer polluting emissions when manufacturing.”

Granite & TREND Transformations repurpose the mined pieces of materials, such as granite and quartz, which are typically too small to be used for worktops, and they make them into the slabs, saving them from going to a landfill site.

Modern scratch, heat, stain and impact-resistant surfaces now mean your worktops will have a lifetime guarantee with Granite and TREND Transformations. - Credit: Granite and TREND Transformations

3. Install durable, hard-wearing worktops and flooring

“You’ll save more money, create less hassle and have a more sustainable home by investing in quality, durable materials,” Danny tells us.

“The problem with opting for a cheaper alternative when renovating your home is that it wears down and deteriorates a lot quicker than better-made, quality products,” he adds.

Etherium® By E-Stone surfaces are designed with stain, heat, scratch and impact-resistant materials, also with integrated anti-bacterial technology and producing less wastage.

4. Support environmentally friendly businesses

Long before it became fashionable, Granite & TREND Transformations declared a commitment to implementing real-world processes that protect and preserve the planet’s resources.

Because the company is completely vertically integrated, manufacturing its own products, it has autonomy over how its factories are set-up and managed.

The group’s manufacturing facilities were designed with sophisticated water recycling systems - 99.8 per cent of the water used is recycled, which significantly reduces water consumption and the reproduction of pollutants.

The consumption of packaging materials has been reduced through the use of recycled or reusable packaging, and the overall waste produced at their Florida plant has been cut by over 22 per cent.

“Being eco-friendly is within the culture of our organisation and it touches every aspect of what we do, from the way we manufacture our products, to the way we install them in our customers’ homes,” says Danny.

