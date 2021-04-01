Picnic places in Norfolk: 10 pretty spots you have to visit

Published: 12:15 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM April 1, 2021

Picnic baskets at the ready because there’s nothing better on a warm afternoon than laying down a picnic blanket and enjoying some homemade food in a picture-perfect Norfolk spot



Blickling Estate



The stunning Blickling Estate is a popular spot for walking, cycling or just enjoying the atmosphere as you immerse yourself in nature. You can truly get lost with 950 acres of wood and parkland which is less than a quarter of the huge 4500 acres that make up the whole estate.



Pick a private place under an old oak tree and while the hours away with good food and company – or go it alone and embrace the tranquillity. Make sure not to miss the secret Mausoleum on your walk.



Check the website for opening times and prices as these vary throughout the year.





Brancaster Beach



The beautiful sandy Brancaster Beach is one of our favourite spots on the north Norfolk coast, stretching four miles along and affording breath-taking views of the open skies and rolling sea. It’s easy to set up a spot on the sand and spend all afternoon with the latest issue of Norfolk Magazine and a homemade picnic.



We also recommend wandering through Brancaster Staithe and observing the wildlife of the saltmarsh, taking in the views across the harbour and out to the Scolt Head nature reserve. There is a Scheduled Ancient Monument called Branodunum, once a Roman encampment but is now alive with insects, birds and flora.





Whitlingham Country Park



For a gentle circular walk with a gorgeous view, head to the popular lake at Whitlingham Country Park which is part of the Norfolk Broads and a pretty spot for a picnic.



Surround yourself in nature as the intermittent sound of a distant train passes through the trees. This is a lovely, tranquil place to enjoy a picnic with your pooch, loved ones or a day by yourself. Why not hire a rowboat for the afternoon and head downriver observing the wildlife as you glide across the water?





Holt Country Park



Holt Country Park is a perfect place to find a spot among the wildflowers that grow in the lush woodland and enjoy a summer picnic. You might even be lucky enough to spot a deer darting along or a woodpecker flitting between the trees.



Walk off your lunch along a trail surrounded by greenery and spot the birdlife and butterflies that can be found here throughout the summer, or head to the coastal town of Holt.





Felbrigg Hall



The parkland that envelops the historic Felbrigg Hall is comprised of 520 acres of picturesque woodland with marked trails for keen walkers. You can make a day of your visit by starting in the manor which is steeped with history and brimming with stunning interiors that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into an episode of Downton Abbey, before moving on to the perfectly coiffed gardens.



Finish the trip with a picnic in the park where you can feast in fine surroundings.



Felbrigg Hall is located two miles from Cromer. Parking charges apply.





Holkham National Nature Reserve



Holkham National Nature Reserve has over 9,000 acres of beach, woodland and marshes with endless places to lay down a picnic blanket and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere.



There are many walking trails winding through the enormous reserve that lead from Wells, through pine woodland, to the undulating dunes of Holkham Bay.



Click here to see opening times and prices.





St Benets Ruins



Leave your worries at home and set off with a flask of tea and your picnic packed up ready to be enjoyed with the peaceful and dramatic ruins of St Benet’s as a backdrop to your picnic next to the broads.



A thousand years ago St Benet’s was a bustling monastery settlement but it is now a place of calm and contemplation to be enjoyed.





Ranworth Broad



There are countless spots along the Norfolk Broads that make picturesque picnic places and none more so than Ranworth. A favourite with children for its floating Broads Wildlife Centre, it is a wonderful spot for observing the flora and fauna that is rich in this area.



Watch the aquatic wildlife including fish, insects and frogs that populate the spots between the reeds, or observe the beautiful waterside scenes and skies teeming with birds.





Winterton



The soft sands of the unspoiled beach in the pretty village of Winterton-on-Sea are a wonderful place for a peaceful picnic by the coast. Keep an eye out for seals that frequent the waters or spot a natterjack toad in the Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve.



After your picnic, you can burn off your lunch with a walk through the dune slacks to the birch woodland and beyond – which form part of the Norfolk Coast Path.





Sheringham Park



Designed by renowned landscaper Humphry Repton in the early 19th century, Sheringham Park is a romantic place made up of rolling parkland and woods, on the north Norfolk coast, packed with floral beauty.



There is almost a thousand acres of countryside to lay down your picnic blanket at Sheringham Park – make sure to pick a spot with views over the coast.



Parking is available.





