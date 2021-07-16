Published: 11:01 AM July 16, 2021

The star of the show is the wraparound balcony - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

Looking for a beachside pad? With stunning views and stylish interiors, this elevated apartment in Worthing ticks all the boxes

The building is inspired by Worthing’s seafront architecture - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

Where: Bayside Apartments, Worthing.

What: This brand new, two-bedroom (Plot 55) apartment is situated on the eighth floor of this 15-storey building, and boasts panoramic views of the coast. The building is inspired by the town’s distinctive seafront architecture – think white stucco, extravagant windows and expressive balconies with delicate metalwork – and has been designed to ensure that each and every room has shelter, shade and dazzling views.

The kitchen by Paula Rosa Manhattan, features composite stone kitchen worktops - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

The open-plan living and dining area is a stylishly social space - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

The kitchen has integrated Siemens appliances - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

Check out these incredible views from where you snooze - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

This brand new apartment has two full-tiled bathrooms - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

The bedrooms are awash with natural light - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

Inside: In the open-plan living and dining area, keen cooks will make good use of the fitted kitchen by Paula Rosa Manhattan complete with its composite stone kitchen worktop and integrated Siemens appliances. The bedrooms are awash with natural light and the full-tiled bathroom and ensuite to the master are stylish yet functional. The star of the show, however, is the wraparound balcony, offering sweeping coastal vistas.

If sea views are a must, this brand new apartment could be just what you're looking for - Credit: Michael Jones & Company

Imagine sipping your morning coffee with a side of sweeping views - Credit: Michael Jones & Company



Outside: Unwind in the private landscaped courtyard garden and take advantage of the facilities at Bayside’s pool and spa, as well as the residents’ fitness suite. There's a concierge facility on hand, as well as private residents’ and visitors’ parking. You can buzz in your visitors thanks to the colour video entry phone system.

Guide price: £695,000.

Contact: 01903 228601, michaeljones.co.uk