Property of the month: Halstead family home features boutique health spa
- Credit: Zoe Napier
As well as being a substantial five-bedroom family home, Oak House in Halstead also features a boutique health spa, Airbnb and holistic treatment rooms, all set in 0.79 acres. And it is impressive.
Situated down a country lane on the south side of Halstead, this property gives the buyer the chance to own a fabulous family home as well as a private health spa, The Oak Rooms.
This boutique destination allows discerning clients to relax in tranquil Mediterranean-style grounds with sun terraces, a sauna, a covered hot tub and stunning indoor pool complex with day room.
The draw of the property is in its exclusivity, attracting TV recordings, celebrities and private hire with overnight stays for up to six people.
The main house is well-presented, with a galleried entrance showing off the impressive architecture of the upper rounded gallery.
The principal reception room features a separate snug and dining room, which leads to the Victorian-style conservatory. The kitchen has been refitted to provide a stylish area for the modern family, with a large island to seat up to eight people.
Why we love it...
Most Read
- 1 How the Goosnargh Gin distillery bounced back from adversity
- 2 Martin Clunes shares his favourite local places in Dorset
- 3 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 4 Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!
- 5 10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex
- 6 The best second-hand bookshops in Suffolk
- 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 8 10 of the best beaches for swimming in Devon
- 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 10 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
Outside, you’ll find a secluded oasis for both family and guests, from the established orchard and kitchen garden to the sunken meditation terrace.
Guide price: £1,750,000
Contact: Zoe Napier Group, 01621 840 333; zoenapier.com