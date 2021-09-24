Property of the month: Halstead family home features boutique health spa

Published: 11:37 AM September 24, 2021

As well as being a substantial five-bedroom family home, Oak House in Halstead also features a boutique health spa, Airbnb and holistic treatment rooms, all set in 0.79 acres. And it is impressive.

Indoor pool complex - Credit: Zoe Napier

Situated down a country lane on the south side of Halstead, this property gives the buyer the chance to own a fabulous family home as well as a private health spa, The Oak Rooms.

Luxurious bedroom - Credit: Zoe Napier

This boutique destination allows discerning clients to relax in tranquil Mediterranean-style grounds with sun terraces, a sauna, a covered hot tub and stunning indoor pool complex with day room.

Stylish family kitchen - Credit: Zoe Napier

The draw of the property is in its exclusivity, attracting TV recordings, celebrities and private hire with overnight stays for up to six people.

The outdoors comes to life at night - Credit: Zoe Napier

The main house is well-presented, with a galleried entrance showing off the impressive architecture of the upper rounded gallery.

The principal reception room features a separate snug and dining room, which leads to the Victorian-style conservatory. The kitchen has been refitted to provide a stylish area for the modern family, with a large island to seat up to eight people.

A substantial five-bedroom family home - Credit: Zoe Napier

Outside, you’ll find a secluded oasis for both family and guests, from the established orchard and kitchen garden to the sunken meditation terrace.

Guide price: £1,750,000

Contact: Zoe Napier Group, 01621 840 333; zoenapier.com