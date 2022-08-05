Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this beautiful Gotherington home, on the market for £2.75 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 4:30 PM August 5, 2022
Manor Farm, Gotherington

Manor Farm, Gotherington - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

A beautifully appointed period country home on the edge of the village of Gotherington, sited in grounds totalling 45 acres, with a detached cottage, barn and original dovecote

Manor Farm is one of finest homes in the area, superbly located in the sought-after village of Gotherington, a mere six miles from Cheltenham.

Manor Farm, Gotherington

Manor Farm, Gotherington - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

The property is a wonderful blend of period grandeur with a modern-day finish, and the owners have taken great care to retain the very special original features, whilst making Manor Farm the most comfortable and inviting home through careful restoration.

Manor Farm, Gotherington

Manor Farm, Gotherington - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Set within 45 acres, the house itself offers an excellent balance of living to bedroom space, over 5,749 sq ft of the most immaculate accommodation. The property includes drawing room, sitting room, dining hall, kitchen/family room, utility, cloakroom, further reception room, original mill and six bedrooms, all designed in suite style with bathrooms.

Manor Farm, Gotherington

Manor Farm, Gotherington - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

Outside, both the land and the secondary accommodation is exceptional. A two-bedroom cottage within the grounds provides excellent ancillary accommodation, and there is also a useful barn and original dovecote.

On the market for £2.75 million. 

Call Kingsley Evans on 01242 222292 or visit kingsleyevans.co.uk

Manor Farm, Gotherington

Manor Farm, Gotherington - Credit: kingsleyevans.co.uk

READ MORE: Stay in this luxurious treehouse in the Worcestershire countryside.

