Portsmouth has just been named the second best place to live and with properties like this for sale, it's not hard to see why.

Coming second to just London, Portsmouth has been highlighted as one of the best places to live by the website Nomad Nation.

With Gunwharf Quays for brand shopping, Southsea with its quirky independents and restaurants as well as the Historic Dockyard with the transformed Mary Rose at its heart, it's no wonder people are flocking to the city by the sea.

This German, steel and timber residence has striking curb-appeal - Credit: Fry & Kent

If you've got a cool £2.5 million burning a hole in your pocket, then you could own a slice of this desirable location with this incredible Thunderbirds inspired home on not Tracy Island, but Spice Island. With views over the water, a garage that would be the envy of Dick Tracy and the original kitchen from the Thunderbirds movie, you can enjoy high-tech living in one of Portsmouth most historic areas.

You can out your pride and joy on display in the glass fronted garage - Credit: Fry & Kent

Periscope House on Old Portsmouth’s West Street is a uniquely fascinating four-bed, four-bath home located on the cobbled streets of Spice Island. Occupying a bold corner plot, this German, steel and timber residence features eclectic styling throughout.

The hydrotherapy pool can be viewed from the glass floor of the lobby - Credit: Fry & Kent

From the 500-year-old imported oak floors and carved 18th century internal door frames to the Pininfarina Italian designed Snaidero Acropolis concentric kitchen which featured in the Thunderbirds film, the interiors will certainly be a talking point. At over 4,000 sq.ft spanning four floors, the contemporary open plan layout features an imposing 31ft reception hall with lift to all floors, a steel spiral staircase and a glass floor overlooking the aquatic fitness and hydrotherapy pool on the lower ground floor.

Take in views of the water from the roof top garden - Credit: Fry & Kent

Either side of the reception there is a dividing glass screen and doorway to the double garage, the perfect place to showcase your pride and joy. There is also an additional roller door to the rear courtyard enabling further storage for a dingy or watersports equipment. Enjoy impressive sea views from the main roof terrace with Chelsea ‘easy grain’ artificial lawn.

The hint of Eastern styling through double doors leads to a stunning en-suite bathroom complete with free standing copper bath and separate shower cubicle - Credit: Fry & Kent

On sale for £2.5 million through Fry & Kent Portsmouth, 02392 815221

The main living area features a periscope salvaged from a Royal Navy X-Craft Submarine - Credit: Fry & Kent



