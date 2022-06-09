See inside this striking new home in Stow, on the market for £2 million

A unique contemporary home in the heart of the Cotswolds

WHAT: Hawford House is one of three newly constructed and individually designed homes set within the charming market town of Stow-on-the-Wold. Bright and spacious with incredible attention to detail in both design and specification, it is an outstanding example of a contemporary home.

WHERE: Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation is arranged across three floors, with impressive entrance hall and wide concrete steps into a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room. An ideal layout for entertaining, the room features a bespoke SieMatic kitchen and large glass doors which open to a large terrace. The sitting area has an Aga wood-burning stove, while a secret stone door leads to a snug with walk-in shower room. The first floor opens onto a beautiful landing which leads to two bedrooms and shared bathroom, complete with a sunken spa bath and outdoor seating. Two bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, sit on the second floor.

OUTSIDE: Hawford House is approached from a lane through an electric timber gate which opens to gravelled parking for several cars. Both the front and rear gardens are landscaped, and the entire property is enclosed with stone walls. The local cricket field sits immediately beyond the rear garden, with 10 acres of public open space and far-reaching views over the Cotswold Hills.

HOW MUCH: Offers in excess of £2 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call David Henderson at Savills on 01451 832832 or visit savills.com

Hawford House, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Hawford House, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Hawford House, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Hawford House, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

