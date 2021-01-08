Property of the month: Crubbs Farm, Wickham Bishops
- Credit: Archant
This substantial country house, complete with fully converted annex accommodation and excellent equestrian facilities, is set in grounds of about eight acres
Crubbs Farm in Wickham Bishops is a substantial country house in an idyllic location on a secluded plot and set in grounds of about eight acres.
The property offers fully converted annex accommodation and excellent equestrian facilities, including stable yard, substantial storage barn, all-weather menage and grazing paddocks.
There is also an attractive leisure complex and heated pool with views overlooking fields to the rear of the property.
Back in the main house, features include a 31ft drawing room, a bespoke country-style kitchen/breakfast room with Aga, a beautiful conservatory and further reception rooms, plus a large master bedroom suite with further bedrooms and bathrooms.
There is a fully converted one-bedroom Annex separate from the main residence.
Guide Price: £1,800,000
Contact: Beresfords County & Village on 01245 397475
