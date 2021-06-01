Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens

Have you got space for 80 free trees?

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 11:28 AM June 1, 2021   
Where would you put 80 free trees?

Where would you put 80 free trees? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We received an interesting email from a subscriber who lives out of the county. Pam Morey will be celebrating a milestone birthday shortly and is offering Norfolk a special gift.

"I shall be 80 at the end of June this year and instead of receiving presents from my family I have suggested that we might plant 80 trees. They are happy with the idea but think my garden is too small!" she says.

"My father was born in Diss and I spent the first 17 years of my life in Wells-Next-The-Sea and still have great affection for both the town and the county. I am wondering whether you can point us towards somewhere in your county which would be happy and benefit from an input of 80 trees to commemorate my birthday?"

So it is over to you, good people of Norfolk. Please email your suggestions to dominic.castle@archant.co.uk and we will pass them on to Pam so that she can choose an appropriate place.

Norfolk Magazine
Norfolk

