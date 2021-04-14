Why work in care? 10 reasons to become a home carer

Promotion

Published: 9:28 AM April 14, 2021

'Home care is a gratifying job – you can improve people’s quality of life and their mental and physical wellbeing.' - Credit: Home Instead Chester

How you can give back to the community, provide essential care to those that need it most, and begin an exciting, fulfilling career.

Chris Broadbent from Home Instead Chester explains why becoming a home carer may be one of the most rewarding things you ever do:

1. You can give back to the community

We provide care to elderly and vulnerable people living in our local community. We offer them companionship, specialist dementia care, assistance with personal care and help around the home that enables them to maintain their dignity, independence and to remain living in their home for longer.

2. You’ll provide essential care to those that need it most

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for carers in the community and the importance of the services we deliver. We helped those shielding shop for groceries, attend appointments, access medical care, and provided much-needed friendship.

You can use your skills, passion, and empathy to improve people’s quality of life and provide peace of mind to individuals and families living in the local area.

3. You’re in control of your routine

You can set your hours and work as much or as little as you need. The job is ideal for someone searching for 10-16 hours of work a week, with the option of full-time available.

We ask only that you work the same shifts each week to help establish continuity of care, stability, and reliability for our clients. Access to a vehicle and the ability to drive is essential, as you’ll need to travel to and from clients’ homes. You must also be over 18 to apply.

4. You don’t need previous experience

The role is ideal for those looking for a change of pace, to switch careers, or try something new. You don’t need any previous experience or qualifications in health and social care to apply.

We offer introduction training to help you settle into your new job. You’ll shadow other carers to ensure that you feel confident and at ease in the role and receive ongoing industry training to ensure you can deliver the best standard of care.

5. There are plenty of opportunities for you to advance

Home care is ideal for those looking for a change of pace, to switch careers, or try something new. - Credit: Home Instead Chester

We provide access to learning on the job and can support caregivers through their NVQs. You’ll gain hands-on experience, work in a real-life, practical care setting, and learn the relevant skills you need to advance.

Practically all of our managers and senior care supervisors began as caregivers. They say the lessons they learned early in their career were an essential part of helping them get to where they are today.

6. You’ll experience high levels of job satisfaction

The number one thing all of our home carers say is how proud they feel of the work they’ve done. Home care is a gratifying job – you can improve people’s quality of life and their mental and physical wellbeing.

7. No two days are the same

Every day is different and exciting. You’re always busy learning new things and taking on new challenges.

8. You’ll get to know the clients well

'You can provide much-needed companionship, specialist dementia care and help around the home, to those that need it most.' - Credit: Home Instead Chester

We carefully match you with clients to ensure you’ll get on well. You’ll always look after the same clients, and no home visit will be shorter than an hour. You don’t need to wear a uniform to work. We find this helps put the client’s mind at ease, makes it easy for you to relax, and builds a genuine, trusting bond.

9. You’ll have access to fantastic benefits

You can join our work pension scheme, receive annual paid holiday and can participate in our employee assistance programme. This is a free programme that allows you to contact industry professionals for advice on anything from mental health to financial guidance.

10. It’s simple to apply

We have several offices in the local area and several caregiver vacancies available. It’s easy to apply. After you inquire, we’ll arrange a convenient time to have an informal chat over the phone and get to know more about you.

We’ll talk you through every step of the application process and get you on your way to helping others in the community.

Visit homeinstead.co.uk/chester to apply.

Call the Chester and Ellesmere office on 01244 851744 and Frodsham, Runcorn and Widnes office on 01928 733020.

Contact Northwich, Knutsford and Holmes office on 01606 800101, the Wilmslow and Macclesfield office on 01625 860992 or the Crewe and Nantwich office on 01270 611555.