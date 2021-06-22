Published: 2:46 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM June 22, 2021

The June boats designed by Maurice Davey, one of the founders of Martham Boats, included this open day boat, pictured 1948/9 - Credit: Martham Boat Building and Development Company

Martham Boats is renowned for the beautiful boats its craftsmen built, and still hire out to holiday makers

The boatyard celebrates its 75 anniversary this year and has gathered some of its archive pictures in a book.

Archive picture from Martham Boats - a celebration of 75 years - Credit: Martham Boat Building and Development Company Ltd

The first June boat, built in 1939 by Jimmy Brown, one of the founders of Martham Boats - Credit: Martham Boat Building and Development Company

June VI, built by Martham Boats in 1960 - Credit: Martham Boatbuilding and Development Company

The prototype Janice boat - which was used as part of the Martham Boats hire fleet. - Credit: Martham Boat Building and Development Company

Brothers Patrick and Ian, grandsons of one of the founders, still build beautiful wooden and fibreglass boats at the Martham boatyard, and restore historic Broads cruisers as well as running a fleet of yachts, cruisers, day boats and canoes. The company's boatbuilders also became experts at restoring Norfolk's historic wherries.

It all began when five friends who had been boatbuilding apprentices together set up a business which became the Martham Boat Building and Development Company in 1946.

Today Martham Boats helps people enjoy boating holidays on the Broads, hiring out classic wooden motor cruisers and yachts, as well as day boats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and even riverside bungalows.

The full history of the boatyard, with lots of charming archive pictures of boating on the Broads over the past 75 years is told in Martham Boats by Diane Naylor, available from Martham Boats, Cess Road, Martham.

