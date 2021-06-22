Beautiful old photos of boating on the Broads
- Credit: Martham Boat Building and Development Company
Martham Boats is renowned for the beautiful boats its craftsmen built, and still hire out to holiday makers
The boatyard celebrates its 75 anniversary this year and has gathered some of its archive pictures in a book.
Brothers Patrick and Ian, grandsons of one of the founders, still build beautiful wooden and fibreglass boats at the Martham boatyard, and restore historic Broads cruisers as well as running a fleet of yachts, cruisers, day boats and canoes. The company's boatbuilders also became experts at restoring Norfolk's historic wherries.
It all began when five friends who had been boatbuilding apprentices together set up a business which became the Martham Boat Building and Development Company in 1946.
Today Martham Boats helps people enjoy boating holidays on the Broads, hiring out classic wooden motor cruisers and yachts, as well as day boats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and even riverside bungalows.
The full history of the boatyard, with lots of charming archive pictures of boating on the Broads over the past 75 years is told in Martham Boats by Diane Naylor, available from Martham Boats, Cess Road, Martham.