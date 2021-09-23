The best second-hand bookshops in Suffolk
There is a certain charm to second-hand bookstores, they are often run by fascinating people and have a distinct cosy vibe to them.
Inside one of these bookshops, you might find a rare first edition, the cheapest of paperbacks or a novel filled with underlined passages that touched someone else's heart long ago, but either way, you're going to discover your next great read.
Here are our top 5 second-hand bookshops you must visit in Suffolk:
Chapel Books
This slightly chaotic but utterly charming second-hand bookshop is something of a local institution since Bob Jackson opened the store in the '80s. The bookshop is housed in an old Chapel building, has fairly vague opening times, an eclectic stocklist and friendly customer service. Bob Jackson, who opened the store in the '80s. You'll find some absolute gems inside, and it's the kind of place you could spend all day at regularly; in fact, you might not want to leave at all.
Where: The Street, Westleton, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 3AA
When: Open 7 days a week, between 2pm - 4pm, often longer
Barnabees Books
Self-titled as the second-best second-hand bookshop in Westleton, Barnabees Books offers a healthy competition to its nearby neighbour Chapel Books. Head to this one to browse tonnes of great books, the cosy vibe and maybe a cat sighting!
Where: Yoxford Road, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3AF
When: Thursday - Sunday from 11am to 5pm
www.instagram.com/barnabeesbooks
Treasure Chest Books
Treasure Chest Books is said to be East Anglia's largest second-hand book dealer with around 55,000 books in their stocklist. This catalogue ranges from fine antiquarian books to cheap paperbacks and everything in between. It certainly can be said that this shop is a treasure trove for bookworms!
Where: 61 Cobbold Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7BH
When: Monday - Friday, from 10am to 4.30pm, and Saturday's between 10am and 5pm
Harris & Harris Books
Selling both new and used books, Harris & Harris Books is nestled in the pretty town of Clare which is quite proudly Suffolk's smallest town!
Kate Harris started her cosy little bookshop after a chance encounter with an antique figure of none other than the father of literature himself William Shakespeare and when a conversation about starting a bookstore between mother and daughter was overheard by the shop's owner it was revealed that a nearby premise would be coming on the market soon. And thus the Harris & Harris Books store was born.
Where: 7B High St, Clare, Sudbury CO10 8NY
When: Monday - Saturday from 10am to 5pm
The Open Road Bookshop
Dave Charleston opened this little bookshop in Stoke-by-Nayland in September 2011, it's housed in a grade II listed building that is full of all kinds of books on several different topics but with a focus on English and American literature.
Where: Park St, Stoke-by-Nayland CO6 4SE
When: Thursdays - Saturday from 11am to 4pm
www.instagram.com/theopenroadbookshop
If you want to join in the conversation head to the comment section and let us know which of these bookshops you've visited and what fabulous books you picked up there!
