Beautiful wedding venues in Sussex to book

If you are looking to book a wedding in beautiful Sussex, we've gathered some of the best venues in the county

Petworth Places

E. Street Bar & Grill, New Street, Petworth, West Sussex GU28 0AS

The Angel Inn, Angel Street, Petworth, West Sussex, GU28 0BG

At Petworth Places, we provide couples with a truly bespoke service. Our versatile spaces allow us to offer flexibility across two beautiful venues.

E. Street offers a stylish space split across two levels with an idyllic courtyard and award-winning chefs, for couples who want the charm of Petworth’s town and countryside by day but the glamour of its finest event space by night.

The award-winning Angel Inn offers an historic event space where your party can make use of the restaurant downstairs, the wisteria clad pergola in the stone-walled garden and charming hotel rooms and self-catered properties for overnight stays.

Goodwood House

Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0PX

Home to the Dukes of Richmond for over three hundred years, this spectacular 12,000-acre West Sussex estate remains a magical part of England. With an authentic heritage in hospitality, our experienced in-house butlers and chefs form part of a team who are passionate about what they do. Goodwood House lies at the heart of the Estate. Surrounded by stunning parkland, its opulent Regency interiors form the backdrop to one of the country’s finest art collections. As a family home it has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, a wedding here will be a relaxed yet special affair.

Wickwoods Country Club, Hotel & Spa

Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne, West Sussex BN6 9DY | 01273 857567

Set in 22 acres of woodland in the beautiful South Downs National Park, Wickwoods Country Club Hotel & Spa offers over 43 years of experience in creating the perfect wedding day.

Surrounded by natural beauty, landscaped gardens and a woodland backdrop, celebrate your wedding in our beautiful orangery, function suite and terrace. Suitable for civil ceremonies up to 80, wedding receptions for up to 140, evening parties for approx. 200. Located 15 minutes north of Brighton, near the villages of Henfield and Hurstpierpoint.

Cissbury Barns

Nepcote, Findon, West Sussex BN14 0SR | 01903 899638

Cissbury Barns are a truly unique and romantic wedding venue with the WOW factor. Nestled behind beautiful mature trees on the Cissbury Estate, hidden in the heart of the South Downs in a truly breath taking setting.

Licensed for Civil Ceremonies in the East Barn and also outside in ‘The Glade’ outdoor ceremony area Cissbury Barns can welcome up to 120 guests for the day and up to 200 guests for an evening reception.

Exclusive use of the barns for your Wedding Day with no hidden extras and a dedicated, professional and experienced Wedding and Events team who will be with you from the moment you book through to running your Wedding Day.

Long Furlong Barn

Long Furlong, Clapham, West Sussex BN13 3XN

Long Furlong Barn is a barn wedding venue located in West Sussex. Offering wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions, our beautiful rustic barn venue is the perfect place to celebrate your wedding day.

Bridal Suite, wedding décor and fairy lights are included in your venue hire, with a choice of indoor or outdoor ceremony options.

With exclusive use all day, our countryside venue with its stunning courtyard and never-ending countryside views is perfect for wedding photographs.

Weeding food and drink are a breeze with our Sole Caterer Circa Events, providing, fine dining, BBQ wedding feasts and more. Contact us now!

