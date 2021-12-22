10 classes in Hampshire to try in 2022

These exciting classes in Hampshire will help you discover new skills and hobbies to kickstart your New Year's Resolutions in 2022.

Pottery classes

Being one of the oldest human inventions, pottery is also pretty satisfying. A lump of clay can become whatever you wish it to be, and it's also a meditative experience. With each spin of the potter's wheel, feel the stress of the day melt away.

Loam Studios

After leaving a 10-year career in finance in London, owner and instructor Jack runs Loam Studios full time at a converted barn on the Hampshire and Sussex border. The stoneware items created by Jack take inspiration from pottery from all over the globe, such as designs from Scandinavia and Asia, focusing on simple designs with practical use around the home.

Where: Loam Studio Ltd., Westmark Barns, Midhurst Rd, Petersfield, Hampshire GU31 5AT

More information: www.loamstudio.co.uk/courses

Vinegar Hill Pottery

Vinegar Hill Pottery is a family-owned pottery studio and B&B in Milford On Sea. You can choose from a one-day pottery class or a three-day course with the option to stay at the pretty B&B for a sort of Pottery retreat.

Where: Vinegar Hill Pottery, Vinegar Hill, Milford On Sea, Hampshire SO41 0RZ

More information: www.vinegarhillpottery.co.uk/pottery-courses

Exploring Pottery at Ashcroft Arts Centre

Hampshire Cultural Trust's Exploring Pottery class is ideal for beginners to get acquainted with the basic techniques, including throwing and moulding. The class will be run by Melissa from Perfectly Potty, a studio in Winchester.

Where: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Road, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7DX

More information: www.hampshireculture.org.uk/event/exploring-pottery

Yoga classes

After a stressful year, taking time for a routine yoga practice may just be the way to feel refreshed and ready to conquer the world in 2022. While Yoga is proven to have so many physical and mental benefits, there is also a beautiful communal experience in sharing the room with others as you unwind and relax.

Laura Green Yoga

Laura Green and her all-female team offer both online and local classes in the Southampton area, meaning you can find the class that is the right fit just for you. LGY also offers retreats, and if you've always been tempted to become a Yoga teacher yourself, you can also enrol on a yoga teaching course to fulfil that dream!

More information: www.lauragreenyoga.co.uk

Yoga at Hampshire Cultural Trust's Ashcroft Arts Centre

This 12-week hatha yoga class course led by expert Christine Gorham will teach you poses, breathing techniques and relaxation in an informal context that is perfect for beginners and experienced practitioners alike.

Where: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Road, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7DX

More information: www.hampshireculture.org.uk/event/yoga-spring-2022

Art classes

Pablo Picasso famously said 'Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up'. If you want to unleash your creative side or improve your skills, then an art class could be just for you in 2022.

Art Class with a Wine Glass: Life Drawing at Forest Arts Centre

Is this the most perfect of experiences, a relaxing evening of drawing while you sip on a glass of wine and meet fellow aspiring artists? Quite likely. During the two-hour tutor-led session, you will become acquainted with the building blocks of Life drawing and how to master the basics of this traditional art skill.

Where: Forest Arts Centre, Old Milton Rd, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6DS

More information: www.hampshireculture.org.uk/event/art-class-wine-glass-life-drawing

The Seasons Art Classes

From absolute beginners to improvers and with progressive guidance and tuition, the Seasons Art Classes are a great way to improve your art and make new friends. During the 14 weeks course, you will encounter several different mediums such as oil pastels, watercolours, and acrylic paints and have the chance to exhibit your work at the end.

Where: Fairthorne Manor, Botley, Southampton, Hampshire SO30 2GH

More information: www.southamptonartclasses.co.uk

Drawing From Still Life at Forest Arts Centre

Over 12 weeks, students of the Drawing From Still Life course will learn the fundamentals of the nature of drawing and experiment with various mediums, including graphite, chalk and Charcol.

Where: Forest Arts Centre, Old Milton Rd, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6DS

More information: www.hampshireculture.org.uk/event/drawing-still-life-spring-22

Culinary classes

Do you get major envy while watching The Great British Bake Off or MasterChef and wish you could rustle up food that looks just as great as it tastes? Maybe it's time to take a culinary class and learn how to take food from simple sustenance to an art form.

Chocolate Craft

Learn what it takes to be a master chocolatier and craft your very own tasty artisanal creations with this immersive workshop from Chocolate Craft. You'll learn how to make ganache and discover how to decorate your chocolates with hand piping techniques beautifully. And there will also be plenty of opportunities for taste tests!

Where: Unit 1, Upton Park Farm, Old Alresford, Hampshire SO24 9EB

More information: www.chocolatecraft.co.uk

The Natural Cook Company

Level up your cooking skills with The Natural Cook Company, which has many different courses to choose from. If you fancy learning how to smoke fish, cook delicious Indian food or make the perfect Tapas, there's a course for it and many more exciting culinary delights!

Where: SYMESkitchen, 3 Derby Dell Buildings, Alton, Hampshire GU34 5RX

More information: www.thenaturalcookcompany.com

