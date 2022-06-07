A children's art competition is part of the first Heartstone Odyssey Festival

A festival to be held in Lancashire in July will celebrate diversity and help bring people together.

At the heart of the event is the fantasy story The Heartstone Odyssey, by Arvan Kumar, which deals with issues of prejudice and intolerance and has a strong South Asian heroine, Chandra, an empowering female role model for all girls and young women.

Now, Heartstone – a non-profit organisation which produces exhibitions, events and performances with a central theme of tolerance – have launched a nationwide festival which will be led from Lancashire.

The first Heartstone Odyssey Book Festival – supported by the University of Central Lancashire and The Harris Museum – will take place over three days in July as an online event.

It will be opened by the festival’s patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth and Ranvir Singh, from ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Loose Women will be in attendance as a special guest.

Lord Shuttleworth will be one of the art competition judges - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Event organisers are looking for art competition contributions from children and young people aged from 8-16, from a section of ‘The Heartstone Odyssey’, the book at the centre of the festival.

Artworks will need to be sent online and there will be three categories – 8-10 years, 11-13 years, 14-16 years. There will be two prizes for each category – First Prize and the Most Expressive.

Leading British figurative artist Mark Demsteader will judge the art competition, along with Lancashire Life editor Paul Mackenzie, High Sheriff Martin Ainscough and four talented young artists from Lancashire.

Trophies have been donated by James Timpson from Timpsons and the winners will be announced at the festival launch event at UCLan on July 8 and the prizes will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant, Charles Shuttleworth, who said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and celebrate diversity throughout the county and I urge young people everywhere to get involved.’

Children who are unable to get a copy of the book, will be sent a small extract to act as their inspiration for the artwork.

For copies of the book, and more information, email alice@heartstone.co.uk. They will be sent details from Ribblesdale School, who are helping to co-ordinate all entries. This includes full information of what is needed from contributors.