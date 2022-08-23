5 of the best independent bookshops in Somerset

Topping and Company in Bath has moved into the former Friends Meeting House building - Credit: Saskia

They seem fewer in number these days, but there's always something special about a good old-school bookshop. Here are 5 of the best in Somerset, says Catherine Courtenay.

Topping and Company

Topping and Company's new home - Credit: Saskia



Bath has one of the biggest independent bookshops in the country. Topping and Company opened in Bath in 2007 at a shop in the Paragon.

Last year it moved into a large Georgian building near the Abbey, the former Friends Meeting House. This means it can house more than 75,000 books and host many author events. Owners Robert and Louisa Topping have three other shops around the country.

The new Bath shop spreads out over two floors. It has a gallery and is fitted out with handcrafted bookcases and rolling library ladders. It’s very easy to spend a few hours in this beautiful building, settled on a comfy seat or sofa and enjoying a complimentary pot of tea or coffee while browsing through some inspiring book titles.



Bookshop by the Blackdowns

Wellington’s new Bookshop by the Blackdowns - Credit: Wilde Design Co



Wellington boasts a healthy number of independent shops, one of the latest additions being Bookshop by the Blackdowns. It opened last December and is a family-run affair with retired teacher Richard D’Rozario at the helm along with Sue and Joey playing an integral part in the business.

Very much a community bookshop and space for people to share a love of reading, they sell new publications, classics and old favourites and anything they don’t stock can be ordered in.

As well as pre-schoolers’ picture books and children’s books, the shop also has a good line in young adult fiction. Ever-changing Reading Lists highlight their hand-picked books covering all genres. They also host author events, with visits by Emma Carroll and Hazel Prior in recent months.



Brendon Books

Brendon Books is a long-running Taunton institution - Credit: Brendon Books



Taunton’s Brendon Books is a not-for-profit, community interest company managed by Jo and Lionel Ward since 1989. It’s in one of Taunton’s independent shopping areas, Bath Place, a little pedestrian street in the centre of town. Outside there are tables loaded with books and inside both new and second-hand books jostling together on the shelves. There’s an excellent map section too.

Book lists on various topics highlight recommended reads.

As well as publishing LAMP, an arts magazine for the Taunton area, Jo and Lionel are the founders and organisers of the Taunton Literary Festival which is now in its 11th year and runs throughout the autumn. Festival events are available to book online and this year include a talk by Robert Harris.



Bailey Hill Bookshop

Bailey Hill Bookshop’s changing window displays included one for the Jubilee - Credit: Alexander Ballinger



Independent bookshops which survived the Kindle and Amazon onslaught need to offer something special and, along with all the shops mentioned here, Bailey Hill Bookshop in Castle Cary is doing just that.

It’s been running for more than 40 years, with its current owners taking over in 2003, and its success lies in providing expert knowledge, selling books from national and international, but also independent publishers, and having an impressively fast delivery service for any books that need to be ordered.

It’s also somewhere to spend time, browse the shelves and discover new books. It has special events too including a talk at the town’s Market House on October 21 by Rebecca Lowe.

Her book, The Slow Road to Tehran, covers her journey by bicycle from London to Tehran.



Rothwell & Dunworth

Find an incredible selection of second-hand and antiquarian books at Rothwell & Dunworth in Dulverton - Credit: Rothwell & Dunworth



If you enjoy searching through old books and uncovering hard-to-get or long-forgotten treasures, then pay a visit to Dulverton. With its mix of independent shops and fabulous countryside setting, the Exmoor town is always worth exploring, but Rothwell & Dunworth makes a trip here even more special.

Founded in 1975, Rothwell & Dunworth specialises in antiquarian and second-hand books. Set over two floors it has sections covering all areas of interest including art, history, travel and literature.

Regularly visiting all parts of the UK and searching overseas for books, it has some rare finds including first editions.

Its children’s section is guaranteed to delight, unearthing joyful memories of childhood reading and there’s an excellent local interest and Exmoor section.

