7 places to see glorious autumn colour in Essex

Essex Wildlife Trust rounds up its favourite places to enjoy the changing of the season

Autumn is a time of change for wildlife. Orange hues and ambient red leaves hang delicately on trees, waiting to gently flutter to the ground. Woodland floors are blanketed with crisp, curled, crunchy leaves where little mammals like hedgehogs and mice snuffle their way through. Find out where you can see the best autumn displays, and hear the sounds of the season, with Essex Wildlife Trust.





Thrift Wood nature reserve, Chelmsford, CM3 4HW

Follow the circular paths and walkways that lead you through the birch, ash and wild service trees at this reserve. The canopy above boasts beautiful displays of autumnal colour. Ancient woodland like this is full of wildlife hiding in every corner, if you look closely. Keep your eyes peeled for the bright red fly agaric fungi, with its recognisable white spots. Spot one of these, and you’ll be sure you’ve stepped into a fairytale.





Look out for kingfishers at Chigborough Lakes - Credit: Will Green

Chigborough Lakes nature reserve, Heybridge, CM9 4RD

Aside from coppery reds and earthy browns, the colour of autumn stretches far beyond the trees and their foliage on this pleasant 2km walk. At Chigborough Lakes nature reserve, flashes of blue dart along the surface of the waters when kingfishers are on the hunt. Stay still and quiet and you may well catch this speedy species perching peacefully upon a nearby branch. If you don’t, you can still admire the dazzling sunsets glimmering in the waters of the ponds and lakes.





Marsh harrier at Blue House Farm - Credit: Neil Higginson

Blue House Farm nature reserve, North Fambridge, CM3 6GU

At Blue House Farm, the colder climate waves a welcoming hand to a new hoard of wildlife. Thousands of dark-bellied brent geese flock from Siberia, grazing on the flat fields and enjoying the nearby estuary. As you walk the circular route around the reserve, the beating heart of this wild coastal spot is revealed: myriad waterfowl and wading birds like golden plover, curlew, teal and shoveler enjoying the flooded marshland. If you are lucky, you’ll catch a glimpse of a clumsy water vole tumbling in and out of ditches, or listen for the distinctive ‘plop’ as they enter the water.





Pound Wood nature reserve, Benfleet, SS7 RUW



Explore one of the largest remaining areas of ancient woodland in southeast Essex to see what autumnal treats you can discover. One special type of fungus that can be spotted here is the black and white spotted magpie inkcap. This shaggy, elongated toadstool is generally solitary but can also be found in small groups in deciduous woodlands.





Cockaynes Wood nature reserve, Wivenhoe, CO7 9JX

This is a wild treasure trove filled with ancient species of trees. In the autumn, watch as this wood transforms into a golden and russet-toned landscape, with chestnut, hazel, oak, willow, alder, hawthorn and ash reaching proudly to the skies and offering a home to many species. You can also enjoy pretty Sixpenny Brook winding its way through the land here.

If you want to learn more about this site, book a guided tour hosted by Colchester’s Local Group on 6 November from 11am – 12.30pm. A £4 donation is suggested, raising money for the Trust.





Hanningfield Reservoir looks spectacular at this time of year - Credit: Essex Wildlife Trust

Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, Billericay, CM11 1WT

A family favourite for taking in all that nature has to offer. Nature trails that snake through the woods can lead you to birds singing out in the treetops, mice and voles dashing into the safety of dense scrubland, or you may even glimpse a wood ant colony, hard at work feeding its members. For family fun, why not follow The Wind in the Willows trail and introduce yourselves to Ratty, Mole and the gang? Afterwards, head back to the Nature Discovery Centre, and warm up with a cup of tea and hot food from the café, all while enjoying the panoramic view of the reservoir.

Look out for a cute water vole - Credit: Tom Marshall

Bedfords Park Nature Discovery Centre, Havering-atte-Bower, RM4 1QH

Offering rolling landscaped parkland and wilder woodland, this is a fantastic spot to appreciate the changing seasons. A captive herd of red deer can be seen here, and in autumn, watch the males’ rutting displays as they roar, fight and defend their territory, parading their glorious antlers. Wild roe, fallow and muntjac are also regular visitors.





