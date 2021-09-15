5 awesome autumn woodland walks in Norfolk 

Published: 4:51 PM September 15, 2021

Norfolk is home to some breath-taking natural spots that are prime hiking and rambling territory. Here are just five of our favourites.

Autumn is arguably the most beautiful time of year. It conjures thoughts of crisp, bright days and walking trails carpeted by bonfire-hued leaves, crackling beneath the soles of walking boots. We’ve combed the myriad forests and woodlands dotted across the county for our selection of the best woodland walks around Norfolk and given you the what3words codes to help you find them. Words by Tom Castle.

Sheringham woodland and coastal walk

This route takes in seven miles of parkland, the cliff’s edge, and fields as well as the woodland around Sheringham Park. Starting out at the park visitor centre, the route is highlighted by red arrows on trail marker posts throughout. The pathway weaves in and out of the wooded areas, taking in Weybourne Station, Sheringham Hall, and a rich variety of flora and fauna.

(whatthreewords: ///mentioned.chariots.pythons)

Bacton Wood

Bacton wood, also known as Witton woods, is a gorgeous and picturesque stretch of woodland maintained by North Norfolk District Council and the Forestry Commission. Abundant in coniferous trees (there are 30 tree species to be found!), three different trails of varying length (up to 2.5 miles) and difficulty loop around open spaces and mixed woodland.

(whatthreewords: ///accented.hinders.factory)

Tyrell's Wood, just outside Long Stratton. - Credit: iWitness/Elizabeth Cameron

Tyrell's Wood, Long Stratton

Tyrell’s wood (also known as Witton woods) is made up of five smaller distinct woodland areas of varying ages and landowners. A Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) runs through the area with protected species such as single black poplar tree (one of the last 7,000 in Britain). The walk takes in public access footpaths and wide rides throughout the woods.

(whatthreewords: ///schooling.stunt.families)

Shouldham Warren, near King's Lynn

Shouldham Warren is a hidden gem of woodland in west Norfolk, not too far from King’s Lynn and Downham Market. The area is a fascinating mix of the rolling hills of the Fens with the tall pine forests of the Brecks with different circuits to be found from around two miles in length.

(whatthreewords: ///cascaded.beanbag.roaring)

Foxley Wood Nature Reserve, near Reepham

The largest remaining ancient woodland area in all of Norfolk, Foxley wood is home to myriad flowers, woodland plants, woodland birds and other fauna such as various species of butterfly. Routes are signposted from the entrance, serviced by three small car park areas, and circles through the trees and meadows in the area for approximately three miles.

(whatthreewords: ///party.spooked.knees)

