Exploring Hampshire is a great way to get fresh air, appreciate the wonders of wildlife and spend time with loved ones. Millets has found Hampshire to have the second most accessible walks in the country, and these ones are perfect for the whole family to go on and enjoy…



Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Address: Gravel Hill, Horndean, PO8 0QE

Walk length: 2.41km

The woodlands within the South Downs make for a scenic, peaceful walk among fine shrubbery. There is a specific disabled access route, which takes punters along the pond before reaching a tarmacked path, which then leads to a gravel path. It is worth noting that the walk has a steep incline, however this does then lead to a downwards trajectory. The centre has a café, shops and toilets on site.



Forest of Bere

Address: Hundred Acres Road, Wickham, PO17 6JD

Walk length: 4.8km

This easy-breezy walk takes you on a loop around the area, meaning there will be little to stress about on it. The mixture of open woodlands, heathlands and farmland makes for interesting scenery that will keep walkers occupied, including wildflowers and animals. It can get muddy about halfway through, so be sure to pack sturdy boots or wellies. There are toilets at the start and a picnic area for rest.



Staunton Country Park

Address: Middle Park Way, Havant PO9 5HB

Walk length: Easy access walk 2.6km

Over 1,000 acres of parklands make up the lovely country park, with an ornamental lake, woodlands and fabulous follies. The easy access walk is signposted by red way markers, so all you need to do is follow them and enjoy. The local council website (hants.gov.uk) has seasonal bingo cards which you can print off and tick off along the way. As well as this, there are farm animals at the park which can be visited.



Alice Holt Forest

Address: Bucks Horn Oak, Farnham, GU10 4LS

Walk length: Easy access short trail 1.1km, long trail 1.5km

Alice Holt Forest has numerous trails, but this one is especially tailored to those with wheelchairs, pushchairs and scooters. Discover the mature Scottish pine trees, the large oak trees, and conifer trees on this atmospheric walk. Toilets are on site, and there are benches and picnic benches en-route. Disabled parking spaces are available at the start of the trail also.

Eastrop Park

Address: Eastrop Lane, Basingstoke, RG21 4QB

Walk length: Tree Trail walk 1.75km

Take in the beauty of 23 different types of trees on this walk that is beautiful at all times of the year. Follow the leaflet put together by the council (baskingstoke.gov.uk) and find all the mapped out trees, which are well-labelled on the well-signposted walk. The majority of the trail is on hard tarmac, but those trees that aren’t are still visible. There are disabled parking bays in both car parks and disabled toilets.



Pamber Forest

Address: Pamber Heath Road, Tadley, RG26 3NX

Walk length: 3.5km, shorter options available

Wildlife lovers will be in for a treat when taking on the Pamber Forest Trail. Look out for the honeysuckle-loving white admiral butterflies, green woodpeckers and blackcaps. The walk takes you across Bowmount’s Brook, with points of interest including the stream valley, heath and wood pasture. See how many family members can wrap their arms around the wide donkey tree, which is over 300 years old. There are numerous surfaced paths throughout and during dry weather it is an even route.

Blashford Lakes Nature Reserve

Address: Ellingham Drove, Ringwood, BH24 3PJ

Walk length: 8km of gravel paths, can shorten

Bring your binoculars and bird books for a trip to this fascinating area where birds from all over the world flock to. Redpolls, bitterns, bramblings and kingfishers can all be seen, as well as lapwings and oyster catchers. Ramps are available to access the bird hides, so everyone can observe the birds in their natural habitat. Mobility scooters can be hired when booked in advance and toilets are at the centre.