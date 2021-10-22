Alport Castles - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- Credit: Janine Bowdler
Forming part of the National Trust’s High Peak Estate, Alport Castles is a huge landslip situated on the eastern side of the Alport Valley. It is believed to be the largest natural landslide in Great Britain.
It would be hard to envisage a feature covering over half a mile to be described as a 'hidden gem', but the relative lack of well-marked routes and parking does mean that it is often overlooked by visitors to the High Peak Estate for more popular locations such as the Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs, Bamford Edge and Win Hill.
However, those who choose to explore this location are rewarded with stunning views that are a truly unique sight in the diverse landscape of the national park.
The name comes from the appearance of the mounds of debris which from a distance give the impression that the viewer is looking at a number of castles on the horizon. One of the most famous features is 'The Tower' which can resemble a ruined fort or folly.
