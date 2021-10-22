Alport Castles - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Published: 9:13 AM October 22, 2021

Forming part of the National Trust’s High Peak Estate, Alport Castles is a huge landslip situated on the eastern side of the Alport Valley. It is believed to be the largest natural landslide in Great Britain.

It would be hard to envisage a feature covering over half a mile to be described as a 'hidden gem', but the relative lack of well-marked routes and parking does mean that it is often overlooked by visitors to the High Peak Estate for more popular locations such as the Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs, Bamford Edge and Win Hill.

However, those who choose to explore this location are rewarded with stunning views that are a truly unique sight in the diverse landscape of the national park.

The name comes from the appearance of the mounds of debris which from a distance give the impression that the viewer is looking at a number of castles on the horizon. One of the most famous features is 'The Tower' which can resemble a ruined fort or folly.

The Tower, Alport Castles - Credit: Derek Mccrimmon

Alport Castles - Credit: Jan Fearn

The Tower, Alport Castles - Credit: Janine Bowdler

Alport Castles - Credit: Julie Kennelly Foreman

Alport Castles in the snow - Credit: Mark Baddeley

Alport Castles - Credit: Michelle Simon

Alport Castles - Credit: Paul Devine

Alport Castles - Credit: Phil Melling

Alport Castles - Credit: Sarah Shepherd

Alport Castles - Credit: Steven Johnson

Alport Castles - Credit: Steven Johnson

Alport Castles - Credit: Sue Waterall

Alport Castles - Credit: Vinny Lowdon

Alport Castles - Credit: Abraham Adam

Alport Castles - Credit: Carole Turner

Alport Castles - Credit: Christopher Hart

Alport Castles - Credit: Dave Beech



