Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

Alport Castles - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:13 AM October 22, 2021   
The Tower, Alport Castles 

The Tower, Alport Castles - Credit: Janine Bowdler

Forming part of the National Trust’s High Peak Estate, Alport Castles is a huge landslip situated on the eastern side of the Alport Valley. It is believed to be the largest natural landslide in Great Britain. 

It would be hard to envisage a feature covering over half a mile to be described as a 'hidden gem', but the relative lack of well-marked routes and parking does mean that it is often overlooked by visitors to the High Peak Estate for more popular locations such as the Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs, Bamford Edge and Win Hill.

READ MORE: 10 top Peak District hill climbs

However, those who choose to explore this location are rewarded with stunning views that are a truly unique sight in the diverse landscape of the national park.

The name comes from the appearance of the mounds of debris which from a distance give the impression that the viewer is looking at a number of castles on the horizon. One of the most famous features is 'The Tower' which can resemble a ruined fort or folly.

READ MORE: 6 instagram friendly walks in and around the Peak District (including Alport Castles)

You can find many tips and suggestions for visiting Alport Castles such as parking tips in our Derbyshire and Peak District walking group

Below are some of the fantastic photos uploaded by some of our group members. 

The Tower, Alport Castles

The Tower, Alport Castles - Credit: Derek Mccrimmon

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Jan Fearn

The Tower, Alport Castles

The Tower, Alport Castles - Credit: Janine Bowdler

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Julie Kennelly Foreman

Alport Castles in the snow

Alport Castles in the snow - Credit: Mark Baddeley

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Michelle Simon

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Paul Devine

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Phil Melling

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Sarah Shepherd

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Steven Johnson

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Steven Johnson

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Sue Waterall

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Vinny Lowdon

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Abraham Adam

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Carole Turner

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Christopher Hart

Alport Castles

Alport Castles - Credit: Dave Beech


Derbyshire Life

Don't Miss

The Hairy Bikers  with head chef of The Black Swan, Tommy Banks and his parents Anne and Tom

Yorkshire Life

The Hairy Bikers meet Yorkshire's hero foodies

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
A Christmas market taking place in front of Exeter Cathedral.

Devon Life

12 best Devon Christmas markets for 2021

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
The Miller Four: Alice, Justin, Quenton and Kelly in their pumpkin patch at the family farm in Dorset

Dorset Magazine

Where to pick pumpkins in Dorset for Halloween 2021

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon
Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Lancashire Life

10 great Halloween events in Lancashire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon