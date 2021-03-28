Published: 11:00 AM March 28, 2021

This 2.8 mile, 4.5km walk starts at Sheringham YHA, Cremer’s Drift

The route - Credit: The Ramblers

1. From Sheringham YHA, 1 Cremer's Drift, turn right, north, down Cremer’s Drift. Turn left along Cromer Road, the A149. Turn right at the roundabout along Station Road towards the town centre and the seafront. Pass a car park/marketplace on the left, cross a level crossing, and continue straight ahead past many small shops into the High Street which leads towards the seafront.

Sheringham High Street, full of independent shops as well as the usual stores - Credit: Archant

2. At the corner of High Street and Gun Street. Turn right into Gun Street, the last turn before the promenade. Look out for the old cannon standing upright at the corner by The Lobster pub. Pass to the left of Oddfellows Hall, with its imposing architecture, and head east along the coast. Oddfellows Hall is a former lifeboat station. Before you pass a row of beach huts, ascend the steps by a small tall building with a balcony. Follow the coast path East for 800m, climbing Beeston Hill on the way.

The ruins of Beeston Priory - Credit: Anthony Kelly

3. At a turning on the Coastal Path, turn right, south, before the static caravan site, still following the coast path. Carefully cross the railway track and turn right once through the second gate. Turn left, south, into the first road you meet, Church Lane. At the end of Church Lane, turn left, East, along Brook Road. At the end where there are signs for Priory Pond, Private, turn right along a grassy footpath. Pass the ruins of Beeston Priory, on your left, then walk to meet the A149 Cromer Road.

St Andrews Church, Beeston Regis - Credit: Sonya Duncan

4. A149, Cromer Road, turn right towards Sheringham. 70m later, then left into a lay-by. Half way along the lay-by, turn left onto a footpath which crosses Beeston Regis Common. Taking the main path which runs slightly to your right, walk across the common in a south-west direction towards some distant houses in Havelock Road. Pass either side of a pond; there are many paths. Bear right and walk east with a fence on your right. This is along the bottom of the gardens of those houses in Havelock Road. Leave the common, cross over Common Lane and walk along a gravelled road opposite. Walk along this, then take a footpath at the end, just by a street lamp, which continues ahead. At the end, turn right into another unmade road, Knowle Road. Turn left along The Rise. Turn right into Cremer’s Drift and return to the hostel.

Points of Interest

A Beeston Bump - This hill on the coast and its twin, which has been eroded by the advancing sea, are glacial deposition features dating back to the last ice age. Its importance today is in the variety and number of its flora and fauna. Beeston Bump and the adjacent cliffs are a geological SSSI.

B Beeston Priory - Priory of St Mary in the Meadow. This was founded in 1216 by Margery de Cressy and was dissolved in 1538 by Henry VIII. Some ruins remain which are open to the public.

C Beeston Common - The Commons of Beeston Regis and Sheringham consist of 24.7 hectares/61 acres of grassland, heath, marsh, fen and secondary woodland. The varied habitats hold a rich biodiversity of flora and fauna. Over 400 flowering plants have been recorded including no less than 14 British orchids and varieties. With such a variety of flowers the site is attractive to butterflies and 26 species have been regularly recorded including green hairstreak, brown argus and Essex skipper. They have SSSI/SAC status.

This walk is taken from Ramblers Routes, an online collection of over 3,000 walk routes around Great Britain which is available on the Ramblers website.




