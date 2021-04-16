6 great walks near Belper
Belper forms part of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, while the industrial past is a major draw for tourists, there in fine walking country in the area.
Belper
0 miles from Belper
Explore a length of the Derwent valley on a circular walk from Belper. Wander through riverside meadows, amble along quiet lanes and ascend an old path rewarded with aerial views across the valley.
Duffield
3 miles from Belper
Enjoy viewing Duffield’s architectural mixture of eclectic properties and onto a gradual ascent to Chevin End for the reward of far-reaching views.
Holloway
5 miles from Belper
A walk south-east of Matlock to a village with outstanding views over the Derwent Valley which was the childhood home of Florence Nightingale.
South Wingfield
7 miles from Belper
Peasant revolts and a Scottish Queen held captive in a fairy tale castle add to the intrigue and interest of this fascinating walk. It follows paths, tracks and a lengthy stretch of quiet road over a rolling landscape of productive farmland on the eastern flank of Derbyshire.
Shipley Country Park
7 miles from Belper
Shipley Country Park offers a network of paths, often criss-crossing and intersecting through and around a mixture of nature reserves, farmland and fishing lakes. Shipley Hill is the footprint of a once grand house surrounded by an arboretum of mature specimen trees.
Kirk Ireton
7 miles from Belper
Enjoy far-reaching panoramic views whilst listening to nature’s symphony performed by water fowl on the reservoir and song birds flitting about in the hedgerows and trees.
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.
