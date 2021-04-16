6 great walks near Belper

Published: 8:09 AM April 16, 2021

Belper forms part of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, while the industrial past is a major draw for tourists, there in fine walking country in the area.





Boats for hire on the Derwent - Credit: Sally Mosley

Belper

0 miles from Belper

Explore a length of the Derwent valley on a circular walk from Belper. Wander through riverside meadows, amble along quiet lanes and ascend an old path rewarded with aerial views across the valley.

Click here to view the details of the Derwent river route



READ MORE: Exploring the delights of Belper, Duffield and Mickleover

Duffield Bridge - Credit: Sally Mosley

Duffield

3 miles from Belper

Enjoy viewing Duffield’s architectural mixture of eclectic properties and onto a gradual ascent to Chevin End for the reward of far-reaching views.

Click here to view the details of the Duffield walk route

High Peak Junction on the Cromford Canal - Credit: Sally Mosley

Holloway

5 miles from Belper

A walk south-east of Matlock to a village with outstanding views over the Derwent Valley which was the childhood home of Florence Nightingale.

Click here to view the details of the Holloway walk route

Wingfield Manor - Credit: Sally Mosley

South Wingfield

7 miles from Belper

Peasant revolts and a Scottish Queen held captive in a fairy tale castle add to the intrigue and interest of this fascinating walk. It follows paths, tracks and a lengthy stretch of quiet road over a rolling landscape of productive farmland on the eastern flank of Derbyshire.

Click here to view the details of the South Wingfield walk route

Shipley Hall - Credit: Sally Mosley

Shipley Country Park

7 miles from Belper

Shipley Country Park offers a network of paths, often criss-crossing and intersecting through and around a mixture of nature reserves, farmland and fishing lakes. Shipley Hill is the footprint of a once grand house surrounded by an arboretum of mature specimen trees.

Click here to view the details of the Shipley Country Park walk route

Kirk Ireton - Credit: Sally Mosley

Kirk Ireton

7 miles from Belper

Enjoy far-reaching panoramic views whilst listening to nature’s symphony performed by water fowl on the reservoir and song birds flitting about in the hedgerows and trees.

Click here to view the details of the Kirk Ireton walk route



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.



