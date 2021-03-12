6 great walks near Wirksworth

Published: 9:40 AM March 12, 2021

If you want to take a break from the busy Peak District, this market town is the perfect base to explore the Derbyshire Dales.

Sheep Pasture Incline - Credit: Sally Mosley

Cromford and Middleton Top

2 miles from Wirksworth

This walk guarantees far-reaching views and a wealth of industrial heritage around every corner, twist and turn.

Click here to view the details of the Cromford walk





View from Alport Heights - Credit: Sally Mosley

Alport Heights

4 miles from Wirksworth

This classic countryside walk, packed with outstanding views, is guaranteed to put a spring in your step and mud on your boots.

Click here to view the details of the Alport Heights walk





The Goat Path beside Bonsall Brook - Credit: Sally Mosley

Bonsall

4 miles from Wirksworth

A fascinating ramble starting in Cromford and ascending to Bonsall, famous for hen racing, UFO sightings, magical open gardens and much more.

Click here to view the details of the Bonsall walk





Kirk Ireton - Credit: Sally Mosley

Kirk Ireton

4 miles from Wirksworth

A perfect spring walk for bird watchers, nature lovers and those seeking far-reaching views.

Click here to view the details of the Kirk Ireton walk





Hopton Hall - Credit: Sally Mosley

Hopton and Carsington

4 miles from Wirksworth

a walk that includes the picturesque side-by-side villages of Hopton and Carsington. Set in a landscape heavily influenced for centuries by man’s intervention, they abound with curiosities and relics from the past while nestling beneath limestone slopes now topped with futuristic features.

Click here to view the details of the Hopton walk





Brassington - Credit: Sally Mosley

Brassington and Carsington Water

4 miles from Wirksworth

Listen to birds singing and watch lambs playing as you stride out on this lovely scenic walk with the joys of spring in every step.

Click here to view the details of the Brassington walk





Plan your visit to Wirksworth

Great walks near Matlock

Great walks near Ashbourne



