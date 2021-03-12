6 great walks near Wirksworth
Derbyshire Life
- Credit: steve p2008 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/6FMBPc
If you want to take a break from the busy Peak District, this market town is the perfect base to explore the Derbyshire Dales.
Cromford and Middleton Top
2 miles from Wirksworth
This walk guarantees far-reaching views and a wealth of industrial heritage around every corner, twist and turn.
Click here to view the details of the Cromford walk
Alport Heights
4 miles from Wirksworth
This classic countryside walk, packed with outstanding views, is guaranteed to put a spring in your step and mud on your boots.
Click here to view the details of the Alport Heights walk
Bonsall
4 miles from Wirksworth
A fascinating ramble starting in Cromford and ascending to Bonsall, famous for hen racing, UFO sightings, magical open gardens and much more.
Click here to view the details of the Bonsall walk
Kirk Ireton
4 miles from Wirksworth
A perfect spring walk for bird watchers, nature lovers and those seeking far-reaching views.
Click here to view the details of the Kirk Ireton walk
Hopton and Carsington
4 miles from Wirksworth
a walk that includes the picturesque side-by-side villages of Hopton and Carsington. Set in a landscape heavily influenced for centuries by man’s intervention, they abound with curiosities and relics from the past while nestling beneath limestone slopes now topped with futuristic features.
Click here to view the details of the Hopton walk
Brassington and Carsington Water
4 miles from Wirksworth
Listen to birds singing and watch lambs playing as you stride out on this lovely scenic walk with the joys of spring in every step.
Click here to view the details of the Brassington walk