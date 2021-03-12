Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
6 great walks near Wirksworth

Published: 9:40 AM March 12, 2021   
Wirksworth 

Wirksworth - Credit: steve p2008 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/6FMBPc

If you want to take a break from the busy Peak District, this market town is the perfect base to explore the Derbyshire Dales.

Sheep Pasture Incline

Sheep Pasture Incline - Credit: Sally Mosley

Cromford and Middleton Top
2 miles from Wirksworth
This walk guarantees far-reaching views and a wealth of industrial heritage around every corner, twist and turn.
Click here to view the details of the Cromford walk


View from Alport Heights

View from Alport Heights - Credit: Sally Mosley

Alport Heights
4 miles from Wirksworth
This classic countryside walk, packed with outstanding views, is guaranteed to put a spring in your step and mud on your boots.
Click here to view the details of the Alport Heights walk


The Goat Path beside Bonsall Brook

The Goat Path beside Bonsall Brook - Credit: Sally Mosley

Bonsall
4 miles from Wirksworth
A fascinating ramble starting in Cromford and ascending to Bonsall, famous for hen racing, UFO sightings, magical open gardens and much more.
Click here to view the details of the Bonsall walk


Kirk Ireton

Kirk Ireton - Credit: Sally Mosley

Kirk Ireton
4 miles from Wirksworth
A perfect spring walk for bird watchers, nature lovers and those seeking far-reaching views.
Click here to view the details of the Kirk Ireton walk


Hopton Hall

Hopton Hall - Credit: Sally Mosley

Hopton and Carsington
4 miles from Wirksworth
a walk that includes the picturesque side-by-side villages of Hopton and Carsington. Set in a landscape heavily influenced for centuries by man’s intervention, they abound with curiosities and relics from the past while nestling beneath limestone slopes now topped with futuristic features.
Click here to view the details of the Hopton walk


Brassington

Brassington - Credit: Sally Mosley

Brassington and Carsington Water
4 miles from Wirksworth
Listen to birds singing and watch lambs playing as you stride out on this lovely scenic walk with the joys of spring in every step.
Click here to view the details of the Brassington walk


Plan your visit to Wirksworth

Great walks near Matlock

Great walks near Ashbourne


